Over the past five days the world has been gripped by the stunning invasion of Ukraine by Russia, as ordered by its president, Vladimir Putin.
We’ve watched as tanks roll into a sovereign nation, killing and maiming people along the way, all based on the whims of a dictator. We haven’t experienced a war like this since World War II, and democracies around the world have united to place tough sanctions on Russia and Putin himself.
We’ve also seen true heroism and leadership from the Ukrainians. Most analysts didn’t think they could hold out in the face of full Russian military aggression, but they have.
It’s inspiring to see the Ukrainian people in small and large ways resist the Russian invasion. They’re lining up to fight for their country and repel the foreign invaders.
They’re following real heroic leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has refused to leave his country’s capitol of Kyiv. He’s given emotional speeches and is a big reason why the world has united behind Ukraine.
We should all hope our leaders would show the courage he has.
It can be frustrating, sitting here in western Colorado, seeing the plight of the Ukrainian people without being able to help directly. The Washington Post has compiled a helpful list of charities and fundraising sites that you can donate to if you want to do something for Ukraine.
■ The large international humanitarian nonprofit CARE (care.org) has a fundraising appeal on its homepage, which reads, “Families in Ukraine are fleeing violence and urgently need emergency aid. CARE is providing food, water, and more.”
■ Sunflower of Peace (facebook.com/sunflowerofpeace) is a small nonprofit trying to help Ukrainian orphans and internally displaced people. It is fundraising for first-aid medical tactical backpacks. Each backpack, it says, can save up to 10 people.
■ The National Bank of Ukraine (bank.gov.ua/en) has created an account where people from around the world can donate to the country’s military.
■ Voices of Children (voices.org.ua/en), a charitable foundation based in Ukraine, has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015, according to its website.
There are other lists available and certainly many groups in need of help in Ukraine. Even if you don’t have the means to donate, your support still matters.
The fact that people around the world, from the most powerful leaders to everyday people, are speaking out in horror at Russia’s actions will make a difference. Every wannabe dictator or authoritarian leader is watching and seeing what happens when you threaten your neighbor.
That’s a lesson that needs to stick in their minds.