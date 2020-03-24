Coronavirus-related developments happen so quickly that they’re warping our sense of time. A week feels like two when we try to process three or four major announcements a day spread out between Washington, D.C., Denver and here.
Still, what a difference a week makes.
We’ve gone from wondering where local leadership was hiding to witnessing a strong response from local government officials. Kudos especially to the city of Grand Junction for doing everything in its power to blunt the economic devastation arising from a workforce that has largely been idled to stem the spread of the virus.
City leaders have been mulling possibilities since last week and finally unveiled their version of a relief package Monday night.
After declaring a state of emergency, the Grand Junction City Council agreed to allow businesses to defer sales tax payment for February. The council also gave emergency powers to City Manager Greg Caton for 30 days, which could expedite other forms of relief for local businesses.
Caton has the power to evaluate adjustments to wastewater rates for restaurants and hotels as well as reduce penalties for delinquent payments of sales, use and lodging tax.
The city has tried to maximize its economic impact. February was the last month of unencumbered economic activity. The deferment amounts to a $5 million infusion of cash at a time when many businesses need every cent to stay afloat.
Deferring taxes for March, when sales have dipped due to state-mandated closures, would have been more symbolic than effective, though the council’s emergency ordinance gives a 60-day provision to extend the deferment period.
Addressing the Sentinel’s editorial board last week, Caton described the deferment as “an investment in ensuring that businesses stay open and literally don’t close and go out of business.” Keeping businesses viable will allow the economy to move quickly back to normal once virus-related measures are lifted. But if they go under, the ramp-up will be significantly stalled.
In another example of going above and beyond, the council considered a second emergency ordinance that would have authorized the use of $4.4 million from the city’s General Fund Reserve to add 400 temporary jobs (90 days) for those who have lost work in Grand Junction because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The vote on such an emergency ordinance has to be unanimous. It wasn’t, but the council will meet again tonight at 6 p.m. to reconsider the idea, which sounds like the Works Progress Administration in miniature. Its aim is to put people to work. The idea is solid — it’s just a matter of the council’s appetite for dipping into reserves.
If this isn’t the emergency to trigger rainy day spending, we’d like to know what is.