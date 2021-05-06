It came as some surprise for us to learn just how important early education is to a child’s life, especially for kids in low-income households, which are abundant in Mesa County.
There’s a growing body of evidence that preschool makes a huge difference in the lives of all children, not just at-risk children. Kids who get preschool graduate at a higher rate, earn more money as adults, save more, are unemployed less and sentenced to incarceration less often than kids who don’t.
The state with some of the strongest data in this realm is Oklahoma, which fully pays for preschool for any 4-year-old whose parents want it. One enterprising Oklahoma lawmaker who believed in the promise of universal preschool (based on studies such as The Perry Preschool Project) essentially tricked the state legislature into passing his bill to provide an extra year of public schooling.
The good news for Colorado is that voters have openly recognized the need for better access to early childhood education. Voters last year approved a new nicotine tax, the proceeds of which will give all Colorado 4-year-olds access to free preschool for at least 10 hours a week starting in 2023.
But early childhood leaders in the state are pushing for the state to do even more. Last month, the Colorado Early Childhood Leadership Commission and the Colorado Children’s Campaign both came out in support of a proposal to create a cabinet-level state agency to oversee early childhood programs and universal preschool funding.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis and legislative leaders unveiled a bill to do just that. The Anna Jo Garcia Haynes Early Childhood Act would establish a state Department of Early Childhood Education to consolidate and streamline programs and services for children under 5 and their families within a single agency.
Early childhood programs are currently spread among several state agencies. Creating a new department gives lawmakers an opportunity to make it easier for families and child-care providers to access services, while building a system based on feedback from those who know best how it needs to operate.
If the aim of the department is to elevate issues affecting Colorado’s youngest children, we hope it will include initiatives and resources to increase capacity to serve children in child care and support parents to work. The state’s public preschool program and child care subsidy program should be managed by the same department since they’re so closely related. Ditto for strengthening the early childhood education workforce.
Establishing a new department is a big lift, but we support any effort that improves access to high-quality, affordable pre-K education.
If Oklahoma’s experience can be viewed as an experiment, nobody is regretting the beneficial results, which are tangible and firmly established. We’re fortunate Colorado lawmakers can be a little more honest about their intentions, but no matter how you slice it, universal preschool is a good idea for a future in which intellectual capital will be the world’s most valuable resource.