Monday marked the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark piece of civil rights legislation that sought to ensure equal access to all “the fruits of American life” that nondisabled Americans enjoy.
Certainly things have improved since then. Workplaces provide accommodations for people with a range of disabilities, including those who are blind and deaf.
But ramps, elevators, Braille menus and designated parking spaces proved to be the easiest ways to meet the intent of the law. The majority of disabled Americans still struggle to find jobs; they’re twice as likely as nondisabled Americans to be unemployed and to live in poverty.
Last summer, in reviewing 30 years of post-ADA life in America, Time magazine found that “disability- related complaints remain the largest category filed with the federal agencies that enforce fair housing and employment laws, and many businesses and institutions remain inaccessible.”
Discrimination and implicit bias continue to be problems, exacerbated by the bureaucratic maze the disabled must navigate to access support.
Thankfully, the disabled in western Colorado have a champion in the Center for Independence, a nonprofit whose mission to empower the disabled to live independently predates the ADA.
More than half of the center’s staff are individuals with a disability, acutely familiar with the obstacles faced by those they serve.
The center provides referrals and resources to help clients live independently and connects them to services they might not find on their own. That often involves helping individuals with disabilities with the often-daunting process of submitting paperwork for benefits.
There’s a spillover effect to connecting consumers with appropriate services. It helps reduce homelessness (and crime driven by homelessness,) unemployment and social conflict within families and communities.
The promise of the ADA has yet to be fully realized. The anniversary of the law is a good reminder that a community dialogue on equal opportunity is bigger than issues of race or sexual orientation, which have dominated the conversation recently.