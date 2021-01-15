The sight of armed National Guard members dispersed around the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., is a stark reminder of how much innocence we’ve lost as a nation.
For decades, Americans have visited the nation’s capital to experience history and marvel at monuments that celebrate milestones in our country’s march toward “a more perfect union.”
America, still regarded as a bastion of liberty, has actually been tumbling down the ranks of the world’s freest countries, according to the Human Freedom Index, which measures personal, civil and economic freedom. America ranks 23rd, well behind No. 1 New Zealand.
Whether you buy that, there’s no question that a militarized Washington, D.C., hardly squares with our own perceptions of the “land of the free.”
The absence of a visible military force has always been one of the surest signs that we live in a stable democracy. Soldiers on street corners? That’s for third-world countries fighting insurrection, enforcing regime change or quelling uprisings against scam elections. This isn’t Venezuela.
But it sure looks like it now. When the threat of domestic terrorism lurks around every corner, we end up with barricades and security checkpoints. They never feel comfortable even if they become more familiar.
The loss of innocence we experienced from 9/11 has been compounded by the attack on the Capitol last week. Terrorism is no longer imported from elsewhere. We’re fighting amongst ourselves now — and certainly to the delight of the “Death to America” crowd.
All 50 states are sending National Guard units to Washington, D.C., to keep the peace in the wake of last week’s Capitol riot. Our history of a peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next stands to be tested in the coming days.
Our next challenge is not simply to escape the inauguration with minimal disruption. It’s to restore faith in our institutions and rise about the partisan conflicts that created alternate realities and tribal hostilities. We need to find a way to remove the barricades before they become permanent fixtures.
That can only happen when facts make a comeback as the currency of democracy.