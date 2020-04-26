To appreciate the scale of the nation’s lack of capacity to test for COVID-19, let’s look at one tiny sliver of the population — seniors in nursing homes.
Anyone who works at a skilled nursing facility or a retirement community could be positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms. It’s not enough to test them once; it has to be an ongoing endeavor to ensure the virus never gets a toehold among a vulnerable population.
With limited testing, public health officials have to be very choosy about who gets tested. If a limited number of tests are reserved for health-care workers and to confirm who is sick with the virus, health officials can’t compile the data to see how the virus moves through the community at large — which makes it difficult to reopen society with any sense of security.
We’ve been harping on testing — at the risk of eye-rolls and losing readers’ attention — because it holds the key to some return to normalcy. Otherwise we’ll be stuck in a new boom-bust cycle of flattening the curve, reopening society a little, watching for a surge then shutting down again if one occurs.
Thankfully, two U.S. senators share our conviction that it’s time to pull out all the stops and create new technologies designed to produce tens of millions of diagnostic tests by August. They’re proposing an unconventional process, but it’s just the thing the country needs to quickly zero in on the right tools.
Currently, testing production is a free-for-all. This week, Fivethirtyeight reported that 57 different tests have been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration and more than 190 laboratories are conducting them. The FDA says it is aware of hundreds more tests in various stages of development.
But the test development process has been optimized for speed, rather than quality. “Indirect” tests that look for the presence of antibodies can sidestep normal FDA approval. As a result, dozens of tests are being sold despite never having submitted data to the FDA to show how well they work — if at all.
It makes no sense for the market to be flooded with products of dubious origin. We need some way to cut through red tape yet still produce a reliable test that can be produced on a massive scale quickly.
That’s where U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) come in. They helped put nearly $1 billion into the latest coronavirus bill for a competitive “Shark Tank” process of bringing the best test to the market. “Shark Tank” is the popular TV show in which entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for products to famous venture capitalists in the hopes of getting financial backing.
In this case, the $1 billion in funding would be given to the National Institutes of Health, which would work with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and private-sector experts to hear pitches from private companies and underwrite the most promising testing ideas.
Combining the federal government’s financial resources with private-sector innovation and expertise in a targeted way seems like a better approach than anything we’ve seen so far and certainly beats social distancing our way through the next 18 months of a gut-shot economy.