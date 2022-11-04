Grand Mesa has already turned white thanks to some pretty heavy early season snows and that has us excited about the upcoming ski season. But it is the news of new development and capital projects at Powderhorn Mountain Resort that has us really excited.

Kaart CEO Aaron Young in April purchased the Slopeside Inn property for $1.8 million, according to county property records, with Kaart managing redevelopment plans for the property, The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal recently reported.