Grand Mesa has already turned white thanks to some pretty heavy early season snows and that has us excited about the upcoming ski season. But it is the news of new development and capital projects at Powderhorn Mountain Resort that has us really excited.
Kaart CEO Aaron Young in April purchased the Slopeside Inn property for $1.8 million, according to county property records, with Kaart managing redevelopment plans for the property, The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal recently reported.
This property is directly adjacent to the ski resort, which is a rare find, as Young noted. He also described the redevelopment of this property as a “key project” for this community. We couldn’t agree more.
Powderhorn is a great amenity for Grand Junction. When you think about it, there aren’t that many non-mountain towns in Colorado with their own local ski area. At only 45 minutes away, and with a pleasant family-friendly vibe, Powderhorn is a real selling point for this community.
Seeing more investment up there will just add to the experience for locals and visitors. The plans sound exciting and could help solve one of the resort’s challenges.
Powderhorn continues to see record visitation each year and its own lodge doesn’t have the capacity to house enough visitors. This is a problem that could be alleviated by Slopeside’s future residential condominium and boutique hotel spaces.
We know people in this community hear the words condos and boutique hotels and have one reaction — we don’t need to be Aspen.
Luckily, Young knows this community and is already thinking about how to make this appropriate for Powderhorn.
“We’re not trying to make this like Aspen or Vail or anything like that,” Young said. “Our redevelopment will be appropriate to Mesa County, western Colorado and Powderhorn. We’re not trying to build a big, fancy, over-the-top thing. However, it will be modern mountain architecture. It will be energy-efficient and sustainable to the area with solar panels and water recapture and all that kind of stuff. It will be a great amenity for people to use as a public space.”
Powderhorn should also be given credit for really investing in the future of the resort. They’ve made a number of improvements, including improving the resort’s snowmaking infrastructure, adding a fourth parking lot to add 150 parking spaces, expanding its shuttle service to retrieve and drop off guests who park farther away from the main lodge, aesthetic improvements and the addition of eateries such as Sunrise Coffee and Pizza, the Umbrella Bar and Thunderbird Tacos.
Future improvements will include an expansion of the lodge and a replacement for the slow West End Chairlift. There isn’t a timeline on those projects yet, but we can’t wait to see them come to fruition as well.
We think all the focus on developing new mountain bike trails and promoting all the great recreation we have here in the valley is important, but this is still Colorado. Having a great skiing experience is important, too.
We’re lucky as a community to have companies like Kaart that want to invest here and enhance this community. We’re also lucky to have a great local ski hill. We can’t wait to get up there and see what’s new.