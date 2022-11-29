Demographics are in many ways destiny for a community, and Mesa County’s future is brighter than it may seem at first glance.
On Sunday, The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal reported on the declining enrollment in Mesa County Valley School District 51 this fall. This dip will have the district down 449 students from the previous school year — a significant but expected drop.
There are a couple of reasons for this decline, which are not unique to Mesa County. Districts across the country are dealing with declining enrollment thanks to the lingering effects of the pandemic and low birth rates.
What may be unique to Mesa County is a potential baby boom over the next few decades fueled by in-migration of young adults. According to Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry, there’s reason to believe the birth rate should change and lead to increased enrollment soon. This is a significant development that could bring significant social and economic benefits to this community for years to come.
According to Perry, 19-year-olds are moving to the Grand Valley at a greater rate than any other age group, followed closely by 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds.
“The answer is that there was a large increase in births from 2000 to 2010, all of whom become adults in the 2020s,” Perry said. “There was a spike in births in 1984, and then 20 years later in 2004, births spike again. I think that is the reasoning behind the 2020s’ birth rate increase: It’s 20 years after the 2000’s spike in births.”
Perry said that the state forecasts the birthrate in Mesa County to increase starting next year and steadily rise until it levels off about 2040. The data estimates, in the mid-2020s, the birth rate will peak at about 2,300 births per year, which would be the greatest birth rate in county history.
This is exactly the type of growth we hoped to see in this community. Young people are at the start of their careers with their most economically productive years ahead of them. If they settle here and start families, they’ll be around for decades, making a positive contribution to the local economy.
Not only will they be working in this community, but they’ll be going out to eat, to the movies, to see a concert. They’ll drive demand leading to new business opportunities. This is the type of growth that can build on itself.
This isn’t to say older age groups don’t contribute to the community. They certainly do, but for in-migration younger people will see that contribution increase as they start families and develop careers.
When we talk about growth it isn’t really about population growth, but about growing the economic pie. While the population will grow some, the idea is to grow the wealth of the community at a faster rate. This way everyone gets a bigger piece of the pie. One way to do that is to attract younger people into higher wage industries.
As Perry notes, there are a lot of unknowns and variables that could change this picture. Maybe this generation decides to start families later or have fewer children. A lot can change over the next few years, but for now it looks like the younger people are starting to show up and that’s a good sign for the community.