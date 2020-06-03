Could the pandemic end Colorado’s struggling film industry?
With the Colorado General Assembly trying to figure out how to shave $3 billion from next year’s budget due to projected revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 response, every government program is under intense scrutiny, including the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media.
This is an office that struggles to justify its small budget even in healthy fiscal years. When things like education, roads and transportation are continually underfunded, lawmakers have a hard time forking over even $2 million to an office whose goal is to lure movie and TV production to Colorado with state-funded incentives.
The program is subject to annual debates about how much it should receive. Before the pandemic hit, Rep. Leslie Herod introduced a bill proposing a different way to incentivize film and TV production — a transferable tax credit program. It might have ended those annual debates about direct state appropriations for the industry, but the bill was postponed indefinitely by the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee last month.
Now the office is facing a 50% budget reduction proposed by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which oversees the program. Reducing the film office’s budget to under $1 million would severely hamper what we think it does best — create economic opportunity for rural Colorado.
The state’s Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit primarily benefits the Interstate 25 corridor. That’s why the legislature saw fit to create the Rural Jump Start program. We’ve called on lawmakers to renew and expand Rural Jump Start because we need that tool now — to stimulate job creation during a pandemic — more than ever.
In similar fashion, the Office of Film, Television and Media disproportionately benefits rural Colorado. Critics of incentivizing the industry question why the state should give handouts to Hollywood when so many other critical needs are on the chopping block.
The answer is jobs. Hollywood chases incentives. Using them has allowed Colorado to establish an film “ecosystem” — the specialized workforce needed to be competitive in the industry.
Colorado’s film incentives were designed to ensure that at least half of a production company’s workforce consists of Colorado residents. Reducing the amount of money the program can use as incentives reduces the chances of filming in Colorado, threatening the entire ecosystem. It’s not just cameramen and sound technicians. It’s companies that cast for extras, caterers and hotels that accommodate film crews.
Filming on location near a rural community can be short-term boon to the local economy. But there’s a bigger picture. Colorado can’t compete with the incentives offered by Utah and New Mexico. If it doesn’t find a way to do so, companies that provide equipment, crews, sound stages and support are going to move to places where work is more assured.
Lawmakers must decide if pandemic budget cuts are worth shelving an industry that can bring signficant spending to places like Meeker, Salida or Cañon City.