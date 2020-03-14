In the wake of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office ordering a remedial action plan for the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office over 574 ballots that went uncollected during the 2018 general election, an obvious question emerges.
Why do we elect clerks at all? It’s a complicated administrative position requiring specialized knowledge. An argument could be made that it make more sense for county commissioners to hire a clerk, much like they hire an attorney or a county administrator, or appoint an elections commission.
But electing clerks is in the state Constitution. There are seven such elected county offices: the sheriff, the district attorney, the treasurer, the coroner, the surveyor, commissioners and the clerk and recorder.
A more common question is why we elect civilian coroners — a position that obviously requires some medical expertise. That’s a subject for another editorial, but it lends credence to the notion that elections aren’t the best way to fill certain critical government functions.
A clerk and recorder serves as the county’s top elections official. We understand the concept that the people have a right to say who’s going to be in charge of their elections. The only problem with that has been illustrated by Mesa County’s clerk and recorder, Tina Peters. It takes a show of incompetence for anybody to realize what’s at stake.
Recall is one answer, but it’s only appropriate after the fact and doesn’t undo the damage that’s occurred.
Short of urging the Legislature to refer a statewide question eliminating the clerk’s position from the list of the state’s constitutional offices, there’s really only one other alternative — one that county commissioners have been reluctant to pursue.
That’s to allow county voters to decide whether to extend or eliminate term limits for county clerk and recorder, so that when there’s a good one, they can keep running the show.
Imagine if Sheila Reiner had been allowed to run for a third term. We wouldn’t be having this conversation. Instead she took her 18 years of experience (10 as staff and eight as elected clerk) to a new job as treasurer, leaving a hole behind.
An inexperienced clerk can usually rely on staff until they acquire the skills they need to be effective. But turnover has been high in Peters’ office, leaving her short of the needed expertise to run a fully optimized elections division.
Mesa County commissioners have seen fit to let voters decide if the DA and sheriff can seek three, rather than two terms. In both cases, voters said yes. Perhaps it’s time for them to consider giving the clerk the same opportunity.
Ironically, if commissioners decided to refer a measure to the ballot concerning term limits for the clerk and recorder, Peters could stand to benefit — if she doesn’t get recalled first.