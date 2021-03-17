Mesa County commissioners are making a convincing case that it’s time for state health authorities to end COVID-19 restrictions — at least here where there are few virus-related hospitalizations and a surge of vaccinations on the horizon.
Commissioners on Monday discussed their plan to send a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and pass a resolution in support of eliminating restrictions by mid-April. As the commissioners’ letter indicates, the hospital chiefs at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Community Hospital “see no issues with capacity and are in support of our plan.”
The idea is that by April 15 or so, anyone who wants a vaccine will have had the opportunity to get one, at which point it’ll be up to local businesses and their customers to determine how much risk they’re willing to tolerate.
It’s hard to quibble with this approach, which injects a measure of personal responsibility into the public health equation. There’s a vaccine available. Those who opt not to receive it are the vulnerable ones. The commissioners’ plan encourages people to get vaccinated soon or take their chances.
Commissioners were expecting a fight that apparently isn’t coming. As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports in today’s paper, the state’s COVID-19 dial framework is expected to be updated to let local authorities decide whether restrictions are warranted around mid-April, just as vaccine supplies become available to the general public.
Mesa County is ahead of that timeline. Mesa County Public Health intends to open up access to the vaccine to everyone next week, about three weeks sooner than what the state plans.
“This is based on science,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland. “We selected mid-April specifically because of the timing. This will allow everyone who wants to have a vaccine to have access to it by then, so it’s not just a random, ‘we’re sick of this, we’re done,’ which we are. But it’s time based on the science behind it.”
Our only concern has been that commissioners could bend to political pressure to open too quickly. But they seem to trying to give people ample time to get vaccinated. At some point, we have to move on to a fully functional economy. Maybe a deadline is the way to go if it gets people off the fence.
To be sure, there’s still a lot of risk in lifting restrictions. Just because we run out of willing recipients for the vaccine doesn’t mean we’ve reached a herd immunity threshold. We’re well short of the community goal of a 75% vaccination rate — even among the vulnerable 70-and-over crowd (currently at 59%).
But we can’t remain in limbo waiting for people to be vaccinated if they don’t want the protection. The state and the county have done everything they can to push vaccines. So long as everyone has a chance to be vaccinated, then we agree it’s time to drop restrictions.
Perhaps instead of a hard deadline to reopen, commissioners can agree to wait for two weeks after Mesa County Public Health determines that scheduled inoculations have slowed to a crawl.