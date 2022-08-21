With Grand Junction at the start of another budget season, public funding for our economic development agencies was up for discussion recently. Mayor Anna Stout said she at times has trouble justifying that money to her constituents.
“There’s a lot of money that this city is investing in economic development in this city and… our responsibility is to the taxpayers,” Mayor Anna Stout said. “These are tax dollars, and we have a really hard time responding to taxpayers who are asking ‘what is the impact of every dollar that we’re investing?’”
We take Stout’s point. It would be hard to justify without knowing what the impact of that spending is. That’s why we think the idea of measuring that impact or even putting in benchmarks, as was suggested in a joint meeting between the City Council and County Commissioners recently, makes sense.
We are putting up a decent amount of money after all. According to a staff report, the proposed city funding for 2023 includes $302,000 for Grand Junction Economic Partnership, $79,000 for the Industrial Development, Inc. and $40,000 for the chamber. Overall in 2022 the city budgeted $17.8 million for economic development.
Let’s look into how those economic development dollars are spent and what we get in return for that investment. But, if it shows, as we strongly suspect it will, that each dollar spent on economic development redounds back to us many times over, the city should increase its investment in economic development and the partners working in this area.
You don’t need to look back very far to see what state the city was in when it wasn’t adequately investing in economic development. For decades our fortunes were tied tightly to the oil and gas industry and it’s boom and bust nature.
After the 2009 downturn it took us years to come back, but a deliberate and concerted effort by the city and the economic development agencies have changed all that. It’s no coincidence that we came out of our continuous fall from that recession in 2017, shortly after the city started really investing in economic development.
While oil and gas is still important to the local economy, we’re not tied to its ups and downs as we had been in the past. We can grow even when that industry isn’t.
It took the city’s leadership, through projects like Las Colonias and Dos Rios, to get a new wave of investment into Grand Junction. This is money that is going directly into the community and we all benefit from the growth it is generating.
We should note that while the population may be growing, what we talk about with growth isn’t about bringing more people in, it’s about growing the wealth of the community.
If we’re growing the average wealth here, that makes many of our other problems easier to fix and that’s why we need to invest in economic development.
Can our economic development agencies be more efficient or work better together? We think they probably can and with new leadership coming into several of these agencies, now seems like a great time to look into that. We should step back and ask how we can improve our economic development efforts. But at the end of the day, we need to be investing in the economic health of this community.