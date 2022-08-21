With Grand Junction at the start of another budget season, public funding for our economic development agencies was up for discussion recently. Mayor Anna Stout said she at times has trouble justifying that money to her constituents.

“There’s a lot of money that this city is investing in economic development in this city and… our responsibility is to the taxpayers,” Mayor Anna Stout said. “These are tax dollars, and we have a really hard time responding to taxpayers who are asking ‘what is the impact of every dollar that we’re investing?’”