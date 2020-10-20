In a move that surprised no one, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google Tuesday, alleging the search engine giant uses illegal tactics to thwart competition.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a 16-month congressional investigation into Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, which culminated in a report released earlier this month urging changes to rein in the power wielded by Big Tech.
The report, backed by Democratic lawmakers, drew immediate criticism from Republican congressman Jim Jordan, who dismissed the report as “partisan.”
But 11 state attorneys general, all Republican, have joined the Justice Department in the antitrust case, which we take as a hopeful sign that there’s bipartisan agreement that the government should do more to regulate top digital platforms that control wide swaths of commerce and communication.
If nothing else, Justice is providing an unofficial, but desperately needed “time-out” on the pace and scale of tech sector developments. When the Big Tech CEOs testified before a congressional panel earlier this year, it was clear that lawmakers have little understanding of what these companies do or how deeply their platforms penetrate the fabric of American life.
Disclaimer: The Sentinel and nearly every newspaper in the country has suffered irreversible disruption to traditional business models because of Google and other digital behemoths. While some will argue that it’s schadenfreude on our part to say “it’s about time” for monopoly scrutiny, it was a lax regulatory environment that got us here. Newspapers are governed by a mission of public service, an ethical code and strenuous libel laws. Google and Facebook, et al., operate with nearly no interference and yet take no responsibility for their actions.
We think Congress has been soft on these companies because they move faster than anti-trust enforcers can react. It doesn’t hurt that they’re homegrown and investor favorites. TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned app, was the target of a ban by executive order.
The Google antitrust lawsuit should peel back the layers of the company’s business practices so that Congress can decide whether existing laws are sufficient to curb Big Tech monopolies.
The point of antitrust legislation is to preserve competition and consumer choice. But many of these products and services are “free,” casting a cloud over the question of choice. Consumers, however, pay in other ways — the personal data that Google collects on each of us and our subjugation to a “surveillance economy.”
The antitrust case against Google will help define the line between predatory and pro-consumer practices. It will take years for the Google case to wend its way through the courts. It could be settled, as an antitrust case against Microsoft was in 2002. Microsoft changed some aspects of its commercial behavior to avoid an initial trial-court ruling that ordered a breakup.
The bottom line is that notice has been served that Big Tech companies can’t just run wild. Europe has taken its shots to exert more control over Google. The U.S. is late to the game. Better late than never we say.