Our 2021 general election has come and gone without new accusations of election fraud or complaints about voting machines.
Even the hand recount the county is doing for this election is having trouble coming up with enough people to do the counting. People demanded that a hand recount be done, but not enough care to come out.
This isn’t a volunteer position either, the people doing the counting will be paid for their time. They’ll even be given free lunch.
Part of the problem is the 114 who said they were interested are mostly Republicans, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. Each team needs to have a member of each party, similar to how elections judges operate during normal ballot tabulating. This is to keep everyone honest.
“It would be ideal to have the same teams come in and work through the entire process, and not have people coming and going and having us trying to re-balance those teams for political balance,” Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner told commissioners on Monday. “Our first goal would be that, and if we have to look at shifts or trading people in and out on different days, we will if we have to.”
All this extra effort, logistics, time and money are being spent based on disinformation about election fraud spread intentionally to rile people up. And it worked.
You could hear the anger and frustration from people when they spoke at meetings or when they came out for rallies for their candidates. It’s understandable because they are hearing one story from people they trust, who aren’t telling them the truth.
In an effort to reassure these voters, the county went to great lengths in this election to show voters our system is secure. What it came up with is a set of measures to show our elections are, and have been, fair and the counts accurate. In the end it has been a costly process and one that local people don’t seem that interested in now that the election is over.
More than 50,000 people voted and 100 and change are willing to participate in this recount. We hope more step up.
The county, in addition to the hand recount, is planning to run the ballots cast during the fall election through Clear Ballot voting machines in about two weeks and is posting all the ballots online for anyone to inspect.
It has incurred expenses for a new contract with Dominion Voting Systems after County Clerk Tina Peters compromised our vote tabulation machines hunting for non-existent fraud. They have had attorney fees and costs to bring in new election officials to oversee the fall election after Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, were temporarily barred from doing so.
All in all, Mesas County Commissioner Scott McInnis said at a recent meeting that this election could cost taxpayers close to $1 million. That is the price tag to us for these election fraud lies.
This expense is a one-time event and we think measures like posting the ballots online, which only costs around $3,300, are worth continuing. But, let’s put the needlessly expensive election process behind us and stop with the election fraud lies.