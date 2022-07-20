Everyone complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it.
That famous saying is often misattributed to Mark Twain, but it almost certainly originated with his friend and editor at the Hartford Courant, Charles Dudley Warner. He was writing about a particularly bitter New England winter, but it could easily be in reference to our hot summers.
We’ve pushed into the triple digits this week and Friday is forecasted to peak at 105 degrees. That’s not particularly unusual. Every summer we get these little heat waves that we’re pretty well prepared for. We’ve got air conditioning and swamp coolers running on max, but we make it through — those of us lucky enough to work inside that is.
For the workers picking peaches in Palisade or running a ranch in Fruita or building houses in Grand Junction, they don’t have the option of sitting in a climate controlled office. They grit it out through the scorching heat to get the job done, and we all benefit.
What would our agro-tourism industry be if there weren’t people tending to grapes or fruit during the heat of summer? We couldn’t keep up with the housing demand without workers out in 100-degree weather framing new houses. Everyone who works outside in these temperatures deserves our respect and thanks.
Unfortunately, here and around the world extreme temperatures are becoming more common.
It’s hot here, but it’s been hotter in England this week — a country more known for its temperate climate and rainy weather. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
While we expect high temperatures here in summer, Britain is far less prepared. The heat there has disrupted travel, health care and schools. It’s also led to hundreds of deaths across Europe.
It may seem surprising, but on average over the past three decades heat has caused the most weather-related deaths in the United States. That’s more than floods, hurricanes or winter storms — it’s only going to get worse.
While 104 degrees isn’t the catastrophe here that it is in Europe, we need to be asking ourselves if we could handle an unprecedented heat event. Last July Grand Junction set a record high of 107 degrees besting the previous high, 106, set July 21, 2005.
Could we handle 115 degrees? That’s the record high recorded temperature for Colorado. What about St. George, Utah’s 118-degree high?
Each degree we tick up, the more dangerous the heat becomes. So what are we doing about it?
The UK’s Met Office chief scientist Stephen Belcher said the temperatures in Britain this week were “virtually impossible” without human-driven climate change.
It has become undeniable that climate change is happening and we need to address it. While there have been setbacks, even recently at the federal level, things small and large are being done to address this problem.
Of course more can and should be done, but it is no longer the case that “no one does anything about it.” We’re adding clean power to the grid, improving fuel efficiency in our cars and developing new technologies to reduce carbon emissions.
This situation isn’t hopeless, but it will require work. We need to work across the aisle to do even more to mitigate the worst effects of climate change, but we know it is possible.