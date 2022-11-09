With the dust still clearing from our latest election, there will be plenty of time for analysis and prognosticating about the direction of the country for at least the next two years. For now, though, we think congratulations to the apparent winners, especially our newly elected local leaders, for a well-fought campaign.
Perhaps the most significant change will come with Bobbie Gross now set to take over the County Clerk and Recorder’s office from current Clerk Tina Peters. After the past few years of controversy and the criminal charges that followed, a steady, professional leader was needed and the voters chose wisely.
We’re looking forward to what we hope and believe will be a tenure of quiet competence from that office. Gross is highly qualified and ran a very positive campaign, promising to be efficient and effective in this role. She skewed the ugly partisanship that has no place in that office.
We also elected a well-qualified and well-prepared new county commissioner in Bobbie Daniel. We think she’ll be able to step in and quickly get up to speed on her role. The county is pursuing some ambitious projects, especially with its Clifton campus, which will need strong leadership from the commissioners.
We know some voters wanted a more independent voice on the Board of Commissioners, which we think is understandable. We’re hopeful that Daniel will find her own voice on the board and can bring some fresh ideas of her own.
Voters also selected a good slate to send to Denver to represent us in the Colorado House and Senate in Rick Taggart, Matt Soper and Janice Rich.
Taggart has been a strong leader on the Grand Junction City Council, finding consensus with other members across the political spectrum. We expect he’ll continue to represent us as the moderate, pro-business elected leader he’s already proven to be.
Soper and Rich won’t be new faces around the capitol, but they’ve both built a record of finding bipartisan solutions for Western Slope issues. This will be an important session with a lot at stake from this part of the state. We’re fortunate to have them representing us.
This isn’t to take anything away from their opponents. They all ran good races and gave it their all. I don’t think anyone can doubt that they care for this community and region and would have done their best to represent us and work for us. We need good candidates on both sides, so voters have a real choice.
By and large we were struck by how professional and issue-oriented nearly all the campaigns were this year — at least in Colorado. Some of the state-wide races dipped into negative campaigning, but only the 3rd Congressional District race turned truly ugly.
We’re not sure we can chalk the tone up to one particular cause, but we think our open primary system helped. In race after race in last June’s primary, the candidate who promised to work across the aisle and welcome in voters who wouldn’t traditionally support their candidacy won their election.
These candidates carried that tone across to the general election and focused on real issues facing Coloradans. This makes the choice better for voters, who can weigh candidate priorities and proposals and make an informed decision. We think that will lead to better results.