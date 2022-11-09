With the dust still clearing from our latest election, there will be plenty of time for analysis and prognosticating about the direction of the country for at least the next two years. For now, though, we think congratulations to the apparent winners, especially our newly elected local leaders, for a well-fought campaign.

Perhaps the most significant change will come with Bobbie Gross now set to take over the County Clerk and Recorder’s office from current Clerk Tina Peters. After the past few years of controversy and the criminal charges that followed, a steady, professional leader was needed and the voters chose wisely.