There is so much value in having youth and high school sports available to kids, but there is a real crisis threatening these activities.
There’s a shortage of sports officials across the U.S. in high school and youth sports, and the Western Slope is no different. Chuck Nissen, who works for Colorado-West Custom Sports, has been battling this problem for about a decade now, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s James Burky.
“We’re short of officials in every sport … It’s been a long time coming. More and more people have left, it’s a crisis,” said Nissen.
“(If this continues) there won’t be any games. If there’s nobody to officiate, it’s just practice. There may not be tradition of Friday night lights, games will be on Tuesday or Wednesday so we can get all (varsity) games covered.”
Sports is about more than just game night and wins and loses. They teach teamwork, fair play and determination, but there does need to be a venue for competition. For that we need officials.
One thing, right off the bat, all of us can and should do is find an official, go shake their hand and thank them. It is a tough job, but they are out there making sure our kids have the opportunity to play. They also have to put up with a lot.
If you’ve ever been to a youth sports game, you might be able to guess one of the reasons officials have left the sport — abusive spectators. It is only one of several reasons for the shortage, but officials say it is a big part of the problem.
“If a high school coach or parent attacks an official, there are consequences. If it’s in youth sports, they feel that because they paid the registration fee so they can act however they want,” said Chris Riley, president of Grand Mesa Little League (GMLL).
This should be the easiest problem facing officiating to solve. Parents and spectators need to remember why they are there. It’s about cheering the kids on, not tearing a poor official down.
Whether you think a call has been made in error, we need to remember that these games are that… games. There’s no need to harass an official.
Still this is a problem that will probably require some more communication with parents over behavior expectations and some more consequences for the spectators who can’t follow the rules.
The other issues causing this shortage of officials is that it is a big commitment. These officials are signing up to work evenings and weekends, sometimes drive long distances and aren’t paid much for their work.
It isn’t really possible to work around those issues, but they might be less of an impediment if we all just thanked our officials for their work and let them do their job in peace.
We all want our kids to have the opportunity to participate in sports. The evidence is clear that sports deliver significant benefits for young people. That’s not possible without officials at the games.
In addition to keeping officials from leaving we also need to see more parents and people who enjoyed youth sports stepping up to become officials themselves. It’s absolutely needed and it is a great way to stay involved with a sport you or your child enjoyed.
It’s true that being an official is a big job. So, if you don’t have the time or energy to do it, remember that the guy behind the plate has taken the time and put in the energy so that those kids can play their game. That deserves our appreciation.