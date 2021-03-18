This is Sunshine Week in the U.S., when news organizations put a spotlight on the public’s right to know and size up the current state of government openness and access to public records.
Later this month, we’ll be grading our local governmental bodies on how well they let the sunshine in. But today we’re simply reminding our readers why sunshine laws are pivotal to a functioning democracy.
The phrase “consent of the governed” refers to the idea that government’s legitimacy and moral right to exercise power rests in the people who elect government officials. But we can’t consent to things we don’t know about. So it’s the government obligation to openly account for its actions.
The Framers of our Constitution carefully designed a government of three equal branches, taking pains in their very next act to assure that the press remained free — immune from the powers of that government.
The watchdog role of the press is expressly written into our Constitution. The absolute language of the First Amendment (“Congress shall make no law ... abridging ... the freedom of the press”) is a uniquely broad prohibition [emphasis added]. This was the Framers’ way of embedding transparency into their system of government.
But the relationship between government and the governed is a two-way street. Thomas Jefferson wrote that a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy. It’s each individual’s responsibility to make an effort to be well-informed.
Jefferson and the other Founders saw a free press as a crucial nexus between the government and the governed. The press acts a watchdog on government action and informs the electorate about what’s going on, constantly greasing the gears of democracy.
Local newspapers help keep an eye on government by attending meetings and filing freedom of information requests, but open government laws are not media laws. Sunshine laws ensure that everyone has access to information.
But newspapers have been among the loudest voices in support of government transparency and have done the most to push for and protect laws that demand transparency.
There are several reasons for this insistence for open government. Elected officials and government employees work for the voters who put them into office or who pay the bills with their taxes. Those voters and taxpayers have a right to know what their elected officials are doing and how tax money is being spent.
But the broader issues is faith in government. People don’t trust officials who won’t tell them what’s happening with their government.
The public legally has a right to know, and we in the media have a responsibility to hold government entities’ feet to the fire on rules that require open meetings, accessibility to documents and more.