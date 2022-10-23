Looking at our ballots, which were mailed out this week, we are left questioning whether our state would be better off with fewer ballot measures to consider.
We spent this week weighing in on several of the measures on this year’s ballot, but we did not get to them all. In total there are 11 ballot measures on everything from an income tax reduction to psychedelic mushrooms. Are these all questions that should be voted on directly by Coloradans? We don’t think so.
This country was set up as a representative republic, in which we elect people who then make the laws. The Founders were rightly skeptical of direct democracy, fearing mob rule.
Furthermore, governments, even at the state level, are large complex systems. It’s not reasonable to expect voters to understand all of the implications of making a change to our state government. That’s why we have legislators.
Like sausage-making, the legislative process is often ugly to see, but the grist of the process does work. It results in better legislation and better laws.
Many of the worst policy moves this state has made came in the form of citizen-driven ballot initiatives. Giving citizens an avenue to make direct changes to our state government sounds good, but in practice has led to some very bad policy — from wolves to the rotten parts of TABOR.
We wouldn’t get rid of the initiative process entirely. Measures referred by the legislature should certainly continue. We like that they have to ask voters if they want to raise or lower taxes, for example. However, the citizen-led initiative process should be made much more difficult. It should be possible to get an issue on the ballot, but only if it can clear some steep hurdles.
One thing we think the state should consider is adopting a distribution requirement for petitions on statutory ballot measures, similar to the requirement added in 2016 for constitutional amendments. This would force petitioners to gather signatures across the state, representing a wider swath of voters.
We trust Colorado voters, but asking them too many questions on too many issues will lead to confusion and bad policy. Let’s make it simpler by making the initiative process more difficult.