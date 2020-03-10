The Colorado House of Representatives passed an extension of the Colorado Rural Jump Start program Monday, the same day that word leaked of another large employer in the region shuttering its operation.
The House passed HB20-1003, “Rural Jump-Start Zone Act Modifications.” Among those modifications is a legislative declaration stating that the purpose of the five-year extension is “to create or retain jobs in order to help address the still significant contraction of local economies in certain areas of the state.”
We’re one of those certain areas. From Craig to Montrose, the Western Slope has lost — or stands to lose — thousands of jobs due to three major closures. The latest came this week when a heartbroken employee of StarTek confirmed the company had notified workers of its intent to shut down its call center on North Avenue in June. As of mid-2018, StarTek employed nearly 700 people and announced plans to add another 200 jobs that summer.
In a one-week span in January, Craig and Montrose suffered bigger blows. First, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association announced plans to fully close its Craig Station coal-fired plant by 2030 along with the Colowyo Mine that supplies it, affecting 472 jobs. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Local officials estimate that 2,100 jobs are either directly or indirectly supported by the generating station in a county with a workforce of just 4,700. A few days later, Montrose’s largest manufacturer and longtime community staple Russell Stover Chocolates announced it will shutter its production plant in the spring of 2021, affecting roughly 400 employees.
Needless to say, we’re glad House members saw fit to recognize that not all Colorado communities are riding a sustained wave of economic prosperity. The term “contraction” may not apply to Montrose and Grand Junction as much as it does to Craig, but anytime you have hundreds of people losing their jobs, it’s going to leave a mark.
Rural Jump-Start legislation initially passed in 2015, allowing qualifying rural communities to offer special tax breaks to companies that create new jobs. Since it needed to be extended this year, lawmakers decided to tweak the enabling legislation to make it more expansive. More businesses will be eligible for the tax breaks in distressed economic areas because HB1003 changes the existing “competition clause.” Before, a new business couldn’t compete with any existing business in the state. That restriction has been narrowed significantly. New businesses won’t be able to compete with existing businesses in a Rural Jump-Start zone or in any distressed county that is contiguous to the Rural Jump-Start zone.
It’s not the only answer to job losses. The state has other rural economic development programs and the governor’s Office of Just Transition to stimulate job creation and provide retraining. But Rural Jump-Start is an important tool to try to attract jobs and it’s already had a sizable impact in Mesa County.
The bill still needs to pass the Senate, which it should given its bipartisan support — and the troubling job losses we’ve experienced in the past three months. Our thanks to Reps. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, Sens. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, for sponsoring the bill and reminding Front Range lawmakers that creating jobs is no picnic on an unlevel playing field.