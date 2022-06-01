The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series is fully back this year, no COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s not the same old tournament either.
The last two tournaments had to deal with the pandemic, canceling the 2020 games and limiting many of the events around the tournament last year. With concerns over virus transmission still lingering in 2021, the JUCO teams couldn’t mingle with the public as they had in the past. There was no banquet. No Challenger games. No youth clinics.
Thankfully that’s not the case in 2022.
This year’s tournament is back to what it was in 2019, with a few changes. The Friday night pre-tournament banquet was back on. The NJCAA announced there were no restrictions on teams, so the players from the 10 qualifying teams were able to attend the celebration of their accomplishment of reaching the national tournament, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Patti Arnold.
The MLB Play Ball kids clinic at Suplizio on the Thursday evening before the tournament was back for boys and girls ages 5-12, and the Challenger game for special needs kids, when they pair up with buddies from tournament teams also returned.
It’s so great to see these events for the younger fans return. The Challenger game in particular is such a special thing for those kids and it’s a shame they missed out on it for the last two years.
“My kids are dying to know who’s coming,” said Carma Brown, one of the directors of the Challenger program. “I try to give them teams they had in the past before this break but they’re asking ‘Who’s going to be our JUCO buddies?’”
Obviously the tournament is primarily about the athletes and their accomplishments, but the ability to also give back to these kids adds to the culture and tradition of the event and it means a lot to the kids. We’re glad it’s back.
While those traditional elements are back, this isn’t the same old JUCO. Digital ticketing is here to stay and was a needed change. The old paper tickets are nostalgic, but to manage the new seating, digital makes it more efficient.
And, of course, there are the new seats! The city of Grand Junction and its contractor finished up construction on the upgraded Suplizio field just in time for this tournament.
We won’t say they just slid in to home just under the tag, but it was close.
And it was worth it. The new stadium seating is a major upgrade and will make for a better fan experience. We’re glad the city and its partners at JUCO chose to reinvest and make these needed improvements.
There have been other additions as well, enhancing the experience for fans, especially the younger ones. Dick’s Sporting Goods is sponsoring a “Fan Zone” through its corporate partnership with the NJCAA. Batting cages and a speed of pitch are among the activities included.
So, the tournament is back to normal, but continuing to evolve and grow. That’s great to see coming out of a tumultuous two years.
Mostly we’re just glad to have this event continue in this town for the foreseeable future. We can’t imagine heading into a Grand Junction summer without those days at the ballpark to kick it off.