The plan allowing some Mesa County businesses to reopen is under siege barely a few days after going into effect.
Mesa County Public Health has been clear that failure to comply with guidelines jeopardizes the ability of non-critical retail establishments and restaurants to keep their doors open. The waiver the county has been granted from the state is contingent upon adherence to safety protocols.
Clearly there’s some confusion about some of the rules and their applicability to certain businesses. The Sentinel’s Dan West delves into the magnitude of the problem on today’s front page.
Mesa County Public Health, which has been very good about communicating the state of the local pandemic response, has also been charged with establishing detailed guidelines on the fly about baby-stepping back to normalcy. That’s a recipe for confusion and abuse.
However, we’re not interested in assigning blame or calling out the few businesses that seem to be struggling to understand the rules for operation. Better, we think, to remind everyone what’s at stake.
First and foremost, the raft of rules, sanitation requirements and distancing parameters are all to keep vulnerable populations safe. We all chafe at the idea of “government telling us what to do.” It’s the mask debate writ large. We have to get past the idea of government-imposed restrictions and start thinking of what’s neighborly.
In other words, it’s not the waiver that’s at stake. If we don’t do the things that allow for an exception to the state’s stricter regime, we’re endangering people. It’s that simple. We’ve seen countless letters from people who fully grasp that wearing a mask isn’t for the wearer — it’s to help keep someone’s grandma off a ventilator. Lead with politeness and consideration that you don’t want to be the reason someone falls ill.
Beyond that, businesses that are bending rules or exploiting gray areas must understand that their biggest nightmare isn’t getting shut down by Mesa County Public Health. It’s being the target of a lawsuit for which there’s no defense and no insurance coverage. As a legal proposition, if a business is engaged in illegal conduct (for example, violating the rules of safe operation during a pandemic) and someone gets hurt or sick on the businesses premises, the business is liable.
There’s a reason that schools are still closed as the state and county grapple with reopening segments of the economy. School attendance is compulsory. Going to a restaurant or a barber is a choice. Requiring children to attend school — in a building with hundreds of their peers each day where they could carry the virus back home — is too risky. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that public health officials want to limit business operations that put too many children and young people in close proximity. Kids aren’t the best at limiting what they touch.
We’ve only just begun to try living under these new conditions. As the governor is fond of saying, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Hopefully, we can get past this hiccup and preserve the opportunity to take incremental steps toward normalcy.
We live in a federalist system designed to preserve individual liberties, so it feels unnatural to experience our own fates tied to and dependent on the actions of others. We are now — quite literally — in this together. Each of us acting out of respect for that reality is how we exit this mess.