There has been some controversy about a proposed MarillacHealth school-based clinic in the new Grand Junction High School. We hope the School Board ultimately decides in favor of allowing the clinic, while also addressing some parents’ concerns.

We think it’s important to understand why there is controversy around a school-based clinic at all. Health services are pretty squarely within the mission of a school district. Healthy kids are better able to focus on their schoolwork and have more long-term success.