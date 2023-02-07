There has been some controversy about a proposed MarillacHealth school-based clinic in the new Grand Junction High School. We hope the School Board ultimately decides in favor of allowing the clinic, while also addressing some parents’ concerns.
We think it’s important to understand why there is controversy around a school-based clinic at all. Health services are pretty squarely within the mission of a school district. Healthy kids are better able to focus on their schoolwork and have more long-term success.
The concerns from the public seem to largely revolve around parental consent and not being shut out of healthcare decisions for their child. This is absolutely a legitimate concern, although we think some of the concern is not based in fact.
Parental consent is required for minors in Colorado for the vast majority of services, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. However, there are exceptions. Minors can access all reproductive services without parental consent, though services like abortion‚ which MarrillacHeath does not provide — do require parental notification. Minors 12 years and older can access mental health care services without parental consent.
However, for any other services provided by a school-based clinic, MarillacHealth must secure the consent of the student’s parents or guardians.
“People have it mixed up thinking you can access any service. No, you cannot access vaccines, we cannot decide to treat your child for some chronic disease without your knowledge,” MarillacHealth CEO Kay Ramachandran said. “A school-based health center’s mission is aligned with the mission of the school. They come together for the same aim because we do know that when the health of a child, health care and education come together, children are more likely to succeed in school. There’s lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates, higher performance. They do serve a purpose.”
We understand a parent that is still concerned with the limited exceptions, but that’s state law. A minor could go to another clinic not based in a school and get those services. Parents can also tell their children to not use the clinic or set expectations that their child will tell them if they do use the clinic.
We also think that whatever agreement the school signs onto with Marillac would allow the district to revisit the clinic decision if state law changes or problems arise. A lot of concerns can be addressed with contractual language.
District 51 also has experience with school-based clinics, as Marillac already runs one out of Central High School. So, we already know what to expect.
It would be a shame if students have worse access to healthcare that results in worse medical and educational outcomes based on this limited set of concerns. We think the School Board is right to carefully consider anything as serious as student healthcare, and we hope at the end of the day it recognizes the incredible benefits a school-based clinic can have for our students.