We imagine the fruit growers on the east end of the Grand Valley are feeling pretty good this week with another successful Peach Fest under their belts and a pretty full crop after the last two years of damaging freezes.

The valley got a bit of a reprieve this year from the significant freezes we saw in 2020 and 2021, though there was a spring freeze this year that damaged some crops. Even so, growers have plenty to offer with harvest in full swing.