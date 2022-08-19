We imagine the fruit growers on the east end of the Grand Valley are feeling pretty good this week with another successful Peach Fest under their belts and a pretty full crop after the last two years of damaging freezes.
The valley got a bit of a reprieve this year from the significant freezes we saw in 2020 and 2021, though there was a spring freeze this year that damaged some crops. Even so, growers have plenty to offer with harvest in full swing.
“The quality is good, but the volume is down a little from expectations,” said Bruce Talbott, Talbott Farms farm manager. “We had a little gaffe last week where we were having trouble getting varieties to ripen. This week, it’s a struggle to get everything picked before it gets soft. Right now, we’ve got lots of peaches.”
For us, we’re just grateful to get to taste the fruits of their labor and that peaches grow here at all.
Our peaches and other fruits, along with the wine industry, really give this area a unique character compared to virtually anywhere else in the state. The geology and microclimate that allow us to produce such delicious fruit at a high altitude isn’t found in many places.
As locals we certainly appreciate being able to find such fresh locally grown fruit. If you happened to be around Palisade last weekend, you certainly saw what a tourism draw our agriculture is to the area. We’re lucky to have just the right conditions here to make these crops possible.
It’s not always easy for the growers. The last two years have seen deep frosts that not only reduced crops, but also damaged trees, which is something the industry is still recovering from.
“...that October 2020’s storm killed an awful lot of trees, and those are either sick or have already been replanted, so that’s cut back production a little beyond what it would otherwise be,” Talbott said.
Hopefully we have another relatively mild fall to allow these orchards to continue recovering from those freezes. Unfortunately, as we look to the future, freezes won’t be the only challenge for our growers.
As the drought we’re in continues and calls for water conservation grow, it will eventually start to affect farmers across the West. Thankfully there will be some funding to prepare our agriculture industry to deal with that reality.
On a two-day tour of the Western Slope touting the federal Inflation Reduction Act, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said his department is poised to help farmers and ranchers not only find more efficient ways to grow their crops and raise their livestock, but also in bringing them to market.
For farmers and ranchers, the real benefit in the bill will be $4 billion to address drought issues in the West, $5 billion aimed at forest restoration and $20 billion for soil conservation programs on working lands, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, said while accompanying Vilsack in Palisade.
Whatever you think of other provisions in the bill, this funding for drought resilience will be a major help to agriculture in the West. Agriculture gives our communities character, it provides employment and, especially in our case, brings in tourists.
Our community wouldn’t be the same without the peaches and grapes and all our agriculture. We need to start investing now to ensure it has a future in the changing climate.