Mesa County commissioners’ decision to ask voters whether to allow marijuana cultivation and manufacturing in unincorporated Mesa County is a sensible reaction to how retail marijuana has evolved locally.
With the city of Grand Junction joining the ranks of cities in Colorado that have authorized sales of recreational marijuana — but with some City Council members hesitant about permitting grow operations in the city — Mesa County commissioners have wisely given voters an option to allow cultivation where it’s most appropriate or desirable.
If voters say yes to two separate marijuana questions on November’s ballot, Mesa County will be able to levy a 5% excise tax on the sale of cultivated marijuana to retail or medical marijuana stores. The tax is expected to raise about $753,000, the bulk of which would augment (not replace) money the county already spends on mental health and substance abuse treatment programs. Some could go to other things, like fire, parks and transportation improvements.
Just as important as the revenue angle, however, is the idea that the measure would remove handcuffs from an emerging industry.
When the city of Grand Junction finalizes its licensing scheme and greenlights operations of an as-yet-undetermined number of pot shops, those businesses are going to need a source for their products. Commissioners are letting county voters determine whether that supply chain can be sourced locally.
“If this were to proceed, we would have the ability to cultivate, manufacture all of the items with marijuana, it would probably mean 30 jobs, probably full time, for our business,” Chip Wernig told the Mesa County commissioners Monday when they approved placing the measures on the fall ballot.
Wernig is the managing partner of Palisade Farms Colorado, which operates Orchard Mesa Greenhouse at 3281 C Road.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported, the three members of the commission could have decided themselves to allow for the cultivation, manufacturing and testing of marijuana, but opted to give voters a voice in the matter.
Interestingly, Janet Rowland urged voters back in 2010 to reject a ban on medical marijuana sales, arguing that “the voters of one part of the state shouldn’t be allowed to opt out of the Constitution on a county-by-county basis.” She was referring to Amendment 20, which amended the state Constitution to permit the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
But the measure was approved by a slim margin and subsequent commissions have pointed to it as justification for refusing to alter the anti-pot status quo.
The county’s measure doesn’t give voters a choice to allow retail marijuana sales, but it doesn’t need to. Such stores are already legal in Palisade and De Beque and Grand Junction’s will come online in the near future.
Commissioners seem to be acknowledging that attitudes have shifted since 2010. Marijuana is here and this upcoming vote won’t change that.
But the ballot measure does give voters the “freedom to choose” a path forward in this new retail marijuana landscape.
By that standard, we have to give commissioners credit for being consistent.