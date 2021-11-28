As The Sentinel explores the problem of homelessness in our community through its ongoing series, we think the city should seize on one of its recent successes in addressing the problem and develop a land bank to help provide more housing.
This year the city helped Catholic Outreach in purchasing property for its Mother Theresa House project, a proposed 40-unit apartment complex for the chronically homeless. It’s far from enough to solve the issue, but was a major step in the right direction.
A formal land bank, backed by the city, could continue to help partner agencies and nonprofits to find suitable land for housing.
Land banks are a mechanism for acquiring and distributing property in service of community goals, like more housing for our homeless population. They can be government supported, quasi-governmental or independent nonprofit organizations, but we think the city would be the right entity to take this on.
The city has already dipped its toe into the property acquisition pool with its partnership with Catholic Outreach. Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he thinks housing will be more of a priority going forward, with the city helping acquire land for nonprofits to help people, according to reporting from The Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
That is exactly what a land bank would do. It would identify property that could be useful for housing, purchase it and either immediately transfer it to aid a project that is being planned or hold it and seek a partner to develop it.
This idea is similar to Grand Junction’s Downtown Development Authority, which will purchase blighted properties to help redevelop them. A land bank can also remove blight, but could have a targeted goal to use that property for housing for our homeless population or affordable housing for low income residents.
While downtown is often thought of for subsidized housing, because of the services available in that area, it is also a finite resource. When considering purchases, this entity needs to consider downtown‘s neighborhoods and commercial enterprises and the direction in which private development is going. Downtown property shouldn’t all be bought up indiscriminatingly. We need to give placement of public housing the careful attention it deserves.
A land bank will also ensure that the city is working to help those truly in need. If it can provide enough housing for all our residents lacking shelter, then those who choose to remain on the streets can be better addressed. We know that the vast majority of this population want housing. We should focus on providing that and dealing with vagrancy separately.
The city is moving in the right direction already. The city’s 2022 budget, which City Council is to approve in December, includes $1 million earmarked for housing. It has also budgeted for two new employees to coordinate housing issues, one of whom will work with nonprofits to further understand their needs and facilitate the city’s work with them.
That type of coordination is going to be key in solving this problem long term. We’ll need each organization that addresses housing and homelessness to pull in the same direction. Any redundancy that can be removed between them and any gaps filled will make the response that much more efficient.
We think a land bank would fill an important gap and formalize this effort to make land available to address our homelessness and housing issue and we hope the city pursues it.