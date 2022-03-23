Montrose’s Colorado Outdoors “Opportunity Zone” has seen a flurry of activity recently with multiple new tenants announced for its business park just this year.
The project is getting “pretty full,” David Dragoo, Mayfly founder and Colorado Outdoors leader, told The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus, with about 40 acres left to be developed of the original 160, a quarter of which is going to open space.
Grand Junction also has an opportunity zone it has been developing at the Riverfront at Las Colonias. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen that area develop quite as quickly as Colorado Outdoors, but is that an apples-to-apples comparison? We’re not so sure.
Firstly, we need to say that Montrose and Grand Junction are both Western Slope communities and we want both to be successful. What’s good for Montrose is good for Grand Junction and vice versa.
We believe both opportunity zones will build out as they were intended and be assets to both communities and to the whole of western Colorado. This isn’t us or them. We’re in this together.
Secondly, we should look at how each project was envisioned. Colorado Outdoors, as Dragoo points out, is mostly a business and residential development with a quarter of the land going to open space.
Las Colonias is essentially the reverse. It’s a 130-acre park with a small 10- to 15-acre business park that has about nine building pads.
Colorado Outdoors doesn’t restrict the types of businesses that build there. There are outdoor recreation companies like Mayfly, but also a medical center, distillery and flex spaces. It seems to have had success in attracting businesses, which is what it devoted most of the land to.
Las Colonias restricts the types of businesses that can be built there to outdoor recreation and tech companies, which may explain some of the slow development. But, it has built out almost all of its park features, which is what most of its development was focused on. It has the amphitheater, which just this year it announced performances from top tier comedians and artists like Snoop Dogg.
The park is also a great amenity in the summer, with crowds of people splashing around its river feature. It’s great to see families cooling off from the heat down there. This may be part of the reason The Eddy, a new apartment complex, decided to build right next to Las Colonias.
This community sometimes forgets to celebrate its successes. What has become a community gem, and will finish developing in time, was a dump not that long ago.
This isn’t to say that the business park concept within Las Colonias hasn’t been something of a disappointment. Council member Rick Taggart readily admits that it has developed slower than anticipated, pointing to world events like the pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Best laid plans sometimes get delayed because of what’s going on in the world,” Taggart said.
It has been a crazy time and we know the Grand Junction Economic Partnership has worked hard to attract businesses there. There have been bumps and setbacks along the way to do that; however, we believe the development will pick up.
The business park will end up being its own unique thing with its own path to development. Comparisons aren’t really the point.