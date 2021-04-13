In the waning days of the state’s COVID-19 dial governing openness, Mesa County sits at blue, one level below the least restrictive spot on the dial — green.
But we’re headed for no restrictions come Friday. Mesa County commissioners on Monday approved April 16 as the start date for their “Free to Choose” initiative outlined in a resolution they passed last month.
Business are free to continue to require face coverings and impose spacing requirements if they choose to, but the 634 participants in the 5-Star program are expected to dip to fewer than 200 under a rebranded “Safe Path Forward” program, the director of Mesa County Public Health told commissioners on Monday.
Some operations, like the airport, the BLM and national grocery store chains and financial institutions will continue to require masks, said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. But since the state is phasing out the COVID dial on Friday — allowing for more local control of pandemic restrictions — it makes sense to get started on voluntary measures, Kuhr said, especially now that the health department has reached a point of diminishing returns on its mass vaccination effort.
MCPH has the capacity and supplies to inoculate 1,500 people a day at its mass vaccination site at the convention center, but recently about 1,000 people have been showing up and only about 300 of them are there for a first dose — despite the availability of next-day appointments.
Commissioners wanted to eliminate restrictions as soon as everyone who wanted a shot had the opportunity to get one. We’ve reached that point, it seems. At the current rate that people are opting in to receive a vaccine, it would take a year to immunize everyone, Kuhr said.
Clearly, not everyone wants a shot. Mesa County residents were given ample warning that a no-restrictions phase was imminent and the fall-off in vaccination rates indicates there’s not much more MCPH can do.
Restrictions were put in place to avoid death and hospitalizations. The last COVID-19 death occurred on March 15. There were five people hospitalized on Friday. With interest in vaccines down to a trickle, we can’t argue with the decision to reopen the county.
MCPH will continue to do contact tracing and manage outbreaks. It recommends that the unvaccinated continue to wear masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Those without vaccine protection should also stay home and get tested if they don’t feel well.
The remainder of the week represents a last chance to get vaccinated before restrictions go away and create chances of greater exposure to the virus.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/.
It’s an imperfect reopening because local vaccination rates could be higher, but consider where we were a year ago. It’s nice to be most of the way out of the wilderness.