The Tuesday arrest of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters had nothing to do with the investigation into her possible breaches of election security last summer, but it also has everything to do with it.
Peters was detained Tuesday after defying a search warrant for an iPad she allegedly used to record court proceedings, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. She was released after being detained for a short period, but an arrest affidavit will be issued charging her with obstruction of justice.
Again, this incident wasn’t about her tampering with election machines. But, it shows the lack of respect for the rule of law and the entitled attitude that got her in trouble in the first place.
The court proceedings she was attending was a motions hearing for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley. Court rules are clear. The hearings are open to the public to watch, but recording is not allowed.
Not only did Peters allegedly break that rule, she told Judge Matthew Barrett she wasn’t recording. Witnesses in the room said they saw that the tablet’s camera app was open. A search warrant was issued to determine if Peters had indeed been recording.
When police found Peters and tried to execute the warrant, she resisted, screaming and at one point kicking her foot at an officer, which was captured on video. The officers who were just there doing their job obviously did not deserve to be treated that way and Peters should apologize personally to them for her tantrum.
What Peters showed with her actions Tuesday was that she does not respect our institutions or the rule of law.
If Peters or anyone wants a recording of court proceedings, you can get them. They’re all recorded and available to the public. You can even get a transcript if you want. You can’t just go record yourself, but there are legitimate ways to obtain a recording.
This incident was a microcosm of everything that has happened with the clerk since the spring of last year. Her brazen defiance of the laws concerning security of our election tabulation devices was born of the same attitude that made her believe she didn’t need to comply with a warrant. She thinks she is above the law.
This was already an embarrassing situation for the community. An elected official fighting with the cops is not why we want to be making national news, obviously.
We honestly don’t want to have to be writing about Peters again. The county clerk should not be making news very often, even locally. Unfortunately, Peters is her own worst enemy and can’t stop behaving badly.
The charges from Tuesday are 100% because of Peters’ own actions. No one made her record in the courtroom. No one made her try to defy a search warrant. No one made her fight with the police. She could have sat quietly in the courtroom in support of Knisley and no one would have spilled a drop of ink over it.
We understand that her supporters see her as a whistle blower who is standing up for their rights, but you don’t do that by flouting the law. This is not ’Nam. There are rules.