Coloradans are a step closer to being able to help narrow the achievement gap in our schools — a persistent problem made worse by the pandemic.
Backers of a proposed statewide financial aid program for K-12 students who need extra help delivered more than 200,000 signatures in support of Initiative 25 to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office last week. They want to get the initiative on this fall’s ballot.
If they succeed (they need 124,632 valid signatures to qualify) we’ll encourage voters to support the proposal, which would provide up to $1,500 in annual per-child funding for out-of-school instruction — things like tutoring, enrichment activities or support for students with special needs.
The Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) Program would be funded by a 5% sales tax increase on recreational marijuana and from a portion of the royalties that Colorado earns from private business activities on state lands. The measure would generate up to $109 million a year.
School District 51’s recent decision to revive an administrative post focused on closing the district’s achievement gap reflects a concern felt across the state.
“Throughout Colorado, we have a persistent education gap between the rich and the poor, between those who have access to tutors, technology and other out-of-school tools, and those who do not,” said state Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora.
About 30% of District 51 students are labeled as “minority” by the Colorado Department of Education. In 2019, the most recent data available, minority students’ performance on standardized testing and the Colorado SAT/PSAT tests was significantly lower than non-minority students.
Those are pre-pandemic numbers. Educational outcomes and enrichment opportunities vary by family income, race, where students live, and other variables such family dynamics and the language spoken at home. The pandemic has magnified discrepancies, leaving some students further behind than before the pandemic hit.
This is one of those ideas that resonates across the political spectrum. The idea has bipartisan support, including from former Colorado Govs. Bill Ritter, a Democrat, and Bill Owens, a Republican. Closer to home, Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, state House Rep. Matt Soper and state Sen. Bob Rankin, all Republicans, have endorsed the measure, along with a host of educational organizations and community coalitions.
The $1,500 in annual funding per student would go to out-of-school instruction, with priority given to those whose family incomes are at or near the federal poverty level.
“The LEAP initiative is an excellent opportunity to provide tutoring, test preparation, enrichment programs and more to Colorado students who often have the greatest needs, yet limited family resources,” said former Senate President Bill Cadman, R-Colorado Springs.
Once the issue is added to the ballot, we’ll encourage voters to seize the opportunity to deliver supplemental instruction and experiences to students who need help meeting grade-level expectations.