The Bureau of Land Management has ended its round up of more than 850 wild horses in Rio Blanco County, the largest gather ever carried out by the agency in Colorado. It was clearly a success, but we think there are a few lessons the agency could learn for future roundups.

By the end of the operation, BLM had rounded up more than 867 wild horses in the Piceance-East Douglas herd west/southwest of Meeker and southeast of Rangely, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.