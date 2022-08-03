The Bureau of Land Management has ended its round up of more than 850 wild horses in Rio Blanco County, the largest gather ever carried out by the agency in Colorado. It was clearly a success, but we think there are a few lessons the agency could learn for future roundups.
By the end of the operation, BLM had rounded up more than 867 wild horses in the Piceance-East Douglas herd west/southwest of Meeker and southeast of Rangely, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
That’s a good thing, as reducing the size of this herd is needed to protect the ecosystem for other wildlife and livestock that use the area. However, wild horse advocates have raised alarms over temperatures and the treatment of the wild horses during the roundup.
On Saturday, a wild horse advocacy group, the Cloud Foundation, released trail-camera video that it says was taken inside the Piceance-East Douglas area, showing horses, including pregnant mares and young foals, running at temperatures that reached 102 degrees.
If accurate, that’s in violation of the BLM’s Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program standards, the group said in a news release.
The BLM is disputing the claim on its Facebook page, posting that since the helicopter operation began on July 15, the highest temperature during its operations had been 92 degrees. It also warned about the spread of misinformation online.
Most of the operations have occurred in the morning to avoid operations when temperatures reach 95 degrees, in accordance with the animal welfare standards the BLM follows, the agency says.
The agency’s original plan called for the roundup to be done in September. A hybrid roundup with a few hundred horses being removed in July and the rest removed in September could have helped reduce the time spent gathering horses during the hottest time of the year. With the herd reduced in size, the ones remaining in the wild until September would have had more forage so may not be as malnourished as they had been in the past.
There were also horses that were run into an unmarked fence, which resulted in several tripping and falling. That’s dangerous for such a large animal. After the incident, the contractor for the operation went out afterward to mark the fence with flags.
“Arguably that should have happened in advance,” Scott Wilson, a photographer and a spokesperson for the American Wild Horse Campaign, said. “It’s standard practice to scan the area for those kinds of hazards.”
The BLM said in a Facebook posting that prior to that point in the roundup, more than 700 horses had been gathered without incident in the operation.
“Though rare, injuries are a possibility when gathering and handling wild horses,” the agency said. “The BLM takes great caution when gathering wild horses to minimize the risk of injury and always try to learn from incidents that do occur.”
We think making sure to identify hazards like fences beforehand and marking them so they can be avoided is an obvious safety step to take going forward.
The governor’s office has been monitoring the roundup and is looking to work toward best practices going forward. This is something that needs to happen.
These roundups are necessary, but they should be done as humanely as possible.