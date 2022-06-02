Throughout this week the Sentinel has featured articles on successful businesses that chose to locate on the Western Slope. The series began with DT Swiss in our Sunday Sentinel and continued on Wednesday with Leitner-Poma, today with Mayfly and will conclude Friday with a look at Reynolds Polymer.
It is fascinating to read about the reasoning behind why these businesses choose to be here, why they’ve stayed and the challenges they face in growing their businesses. It would be wise for us as a community to try to learn from what the people leading these businesses have to say.
One of the things these business leaders have said should sound familiar because it is something many other business leaders have been talking about in recent years: freight is a problem.
This issue came to prominence after bike rack maker RockyMounts moved its warehouse operation to Utah, but it’s also an issue for DT Swiss AG, which is a Swiss Company that produces bike parts.
DT Swiss moved to Grand Junction in 1994 and the U.S. subsidiary CEO Chip Barbieri said freight wasn’t an issue at the time, but is now one of their top concerns.
Freight is more expensive in the area today and shipments take longer, Barbieri said. He said to run a manufacturing operation, it’s important to be able to count on consistency in freight services, in terms of deliveries arriving when they are supposed to. Right now that consistency is lacking.
Barbieri said loaded shipping containers from overseas used to make it all the way to his plant, but now shipping companies want their containers returned to ports faster and are paying truck companies incentives to offload them, before the freight gets to its final destination. That slows the shipping.
Local leaders are well aware of this problem and have taken the steps they can to address it, but this isn’t a problem we’re likely to solve ourselves. Railroads are still a powerful industry in America and aren’t likely to voluntarily do something that doesn’t serve their business plan. That’s especially the case now as the world’s supply chains are in turmoil.
Ultimately this will have to be solved at the federal level and we urge our senators to work with the railroad company to come up with a solution to get shipping containers offloaded on the Western Slope. It’s unacceptable that the cost of doing business is so high in our rural communities.
It’s not all bad news and logistics problems for these companies, though. There are positive takeaways as well.
One of the things that was repeated from company to company was our location and the amenities, like our large trail network, that makes people want to come here to live and work.
Mesa County’s blossoming as a biking destination has meant that people can work for DT Swiss “in an area with some of the best trails known in the world,” Barbieri said. He said he took that into consideration himself when taking the position, as well as access to skiing, hiking and local health care.
We should remember that investing in things that make this community a nicer place to live, from trails to parks to entertainment venues, are also economic development. People want to work in a place with a good quality of life and companies want to locate there.
Our local leaders know that and have intentionally developed these kinds of amenities. We’re seeing the fruits of their effort with world class companies like these choosing to stay here.