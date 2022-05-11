Last Wednesday, students from Palisade High School released about 250 razorback suckers into the Colorado River to bolster that population of endangered fish. It was made possible through a unique program the entire community should be proud of.
The students are part of Palisade High School’s fish hatchery program, and releasing the fish was the culmination of a full school year of taking care of them until they were ready to live in the river, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Razorback suckers are one of four endangered species native to the Colorado River. To address their decreasing population, Palisade formed the first fish hatchery program of any school on the Western Slope, and one of the few fish hatchery programs of any landlocked school in the country.
That is truly impressive. District 51 deserves a lot of credit for the creativity their teachers have in coming up with different programs to teach students different topics. Palisade teacher and fish hatchery coordinator Patrick Steele explained this program doesn’t just teach the kids how to take care of fish.
“We’re trying to use these fish to educate students about the importance of keeping valuable diversity within our Colorado River Basin ecosystem, the importance of conserving water, and knowing that the Colorado River is an important resource for our community and our agricultural community,” Steele said.
Water conservation and agriculture are a big part of the story surrounding the Colorado River and these endangered fish in that area.
Because razorback suckers are on the Endangered Species List, by law, the Colorado River District and the Upper Colorado River District have to allow a certain amount of water to flow through the river in order to create enough space for these fish to live in a new habitat safely.
Steele said the presence of these fish means there is more water kept in that area, helping downstream fish and it keeps our canals full at the same time. We’d call that a major win-win, considering the drought situation we find ourselves in.
This program is made possible through collaboration and partnership with many local organizations. Every time something big and positive happens in this valley, it’s driven by organizations in partnership with one another. The success of this program shows students how important those partnerships are, which will serve them well in life.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to learn about endangered fish and to help out the native ecosystem with everything they’re learning,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fish Culturist Mike Gross said. “It’s really just an incredible story about partnerships and how different agencies and different parts of the community can come together, all to help the Colorado River.”
He’s absolutely right. We’d add that if you want to grow the next generation of conservationists, this program is planting a lot of seeds with these students.
Steele said he hopes other schools in the Grand Valley will adopt similar fish hatchery programs. We’d love to see that as well. There’s no reason students at Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools shouldn’t have this opportunity as well.
Let them all grow fish and learn to love the river.