As Colorado prepares to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, debate has emerged over whether hunting should eventually be allowed. To us the answer is clear: a successful reintroduction of gray wolves will eventually require population management, including hunting, of these animals.

We aren’t advocating to allow hunting next year, or even in the next decade. The first wolves brought back to Colorado shouldn’t be immediately met with loaded rifles. That said, hunting is a management tool and one that needs to be left as an option.