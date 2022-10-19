Exciting new treatments and therapies for crippling depression, anxiety and PTSD are emerging before our eyes. The science, especially around psychedelic treatments, is impressive and real. Does that mean voters should decide to open this treatment up to everyone statewide by supporting Proposition 122? Let’s think this through.

So-called “magic mushrooms” do appear to have real medical benefits to people suffering from depression and PTSD who aren’t helped by traditional medications.