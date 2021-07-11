What happens when a huge three-day music festival takes place in a Delta variant hot spot?
Last week, we postulated that last month’s Country Jam would either be a super-spreader event or provide some assurance that outdoor venues can mitigate the spread of a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said Thursday that a total of 19 new COVID-19 cases were traced back to Country Jam attendees. Cases would have started popping up about five days after the concerts. Two weeks later, a low case total offers some encouragement that attending events at outdoor venues isn’t particularly dangerous.
The county’s positivity rate has also decreased and the number of hospitalizations is stable, Kuhr said.
That’s good news for Nathaniel Rateliff fans or ticket-holders for any number of events coming up at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater.