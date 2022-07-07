It sounds like the city and county are inching closer to a deal to fund repairs and upgrades to Orchard Mesa Pool, if the county is allowed to extricate itself from an on-going commitment to help fund the operations.
The city and county met last week and fixing the pool was one of the main agenda items. Neither party made any hard commitments and after two years of waiting, it is a little frustrating they haven’t come up with a real plan. Still, they are taking slow steps forward.
County Commissioner Cody Davis said he would be interested in funding upgrades to the pool if it happens in a way that allows the county to remove itself from the partnership, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The city, county and school district have long shared operational costs of the facility, but if the county wants out and is willing to put some real money toward capital improvements to make that happen, we say take the deal — with a caveat.
Back in 2019, when repairs to Orchard Mesa Pool were included in a larger rec center bond question, the city estimated it would need $4.6 million for a full renovation. That number will likely have to be updated for inflation. The longer the partners wait, the more it’s going to cost.
We’ve previously questioned whether this aging facility that serves a relatively small user group is worth the investment and ongoing subsidy to run.
The cost to operate the facility in 2019 was $426,000 and fees brought in about half that, leaving an operational subsidy of roughly $211,000, which the partners covered. In short, the partners subsidized $5.36 per participant visit which had an actual cost of $10.83.
Is a 50% cost recovery rate reasonable? We don’t think so and that’s the crux of this problem.
Would a one-time capital investment reduce maintenance costs and bring in new users to significantly reduce that subsidy? We don’t know. If it would, then we’d say take the deal. If instead the city is going to be left alone with its taxpayers subsidizing hundreds of thousands of dollars for people, many of whom live in the county, to use this amenity at half price we don’t think that’s a great deal.
We understand that there are other considerations the city is weighing besides cost though, as Mayor Anna Stout pointed out.
“Even if it serves a smaller portion of the community, it serves a very underserved area,” Stout said.
Stout said she doesn’t want to take something away from a community that has been left out, historically. It is true Orchard Mesa is relatively cut off from the rest of the city and doesn’t have many amenities.
On top of the Orchard Mesa community, which has shown its support for saving the pool, we know District 51 uses the facility, as do a number of veterans. It clearly has a devoted user group, which speaks to the value of the facility.
Initially we felt the partners should get out of the pool business and the city should focus on a larger community center. With the community center back in discussions and Matchett Park seemingly the frontrunner for its eventual location, we do see the need for a community space and pool on the other side of town.
If the ongoing financials make sense and if Mesa County is willing to shoulder a significant chunk of the capital costs to buy its way out of this partnership, then we think the city should go forward and fix the pool. If not, the hard decision to close should be strongly considered.