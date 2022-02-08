It’s been a good run for the Broncos the past 38 years with Pat Bowlen as the owner, but following his death in 2019, it became clear that the team would be up for sale. That became official last week with an announcement from the Broncos.
Pat Bowlen, his two brothers and one sister bought a majority interest in the team for $78 million in 1984 and it will likely sell for close to $4 billion today, according to reporting by The Denver Post.
Whoever the next owner (or group of owners) is, we can only hope they are as successful as Bowlen has been. The team during Bowlen’s ownership won three Super Bowls, 13 AFC West titles and had 21 winning seasons.
The next owner will likely be in the mold of ownership we’ve seen historically in the NFL. A very wealthy person or group buys the team, then runs it as a private, almost family, business. In fact, 31 of the 32 NFL teams are structured that way.
The outliers are the Green Bay Packers, who are the only community-owned team in the NFL. The team has been a publicly owned nonprofit since 1923. It issues shares periodically that fans can purchase, as it did last season, and has a cap on how many shares any individual can own.
That seems like a positive model to involve the community, literally letting them buy into the team. And Green Bay has been one of the most successful franchises over the long term in the NFL, so it can work.
“The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and the community,” Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement about the sale.
Who would understand the community better than those fans themselves? Let Coloradans and Broncos fans buy in and own their team. We’d be great owners!
There’s just one catch. The NFL grandfathered in the Packers ownership model and will not permit corporate ownership of a team. We agree there are problems with corporate ownership, but we think a solution could be tailored to give Coloradans ownership. It could be owned exclusively by Colorado taxpayers as an ownership group.
We’ve seen in Colorado what happens when your long-time owner passes away. It turns to squabbling between siblings, which is happening with other franchises as well, and a disruptive change in ownership.
A Coloradan-owned team would provide long-term continuity for the franchise. It would be overseen by a board that’s selected by us, the owners, so there is more oversight on the operation of the team from the people who consume its product.
Furthermore, with the price of the franchises climbing so high, there are fewer and fewer people who can afford to purchase one of these teams. This leaves a smaller pool of potential owners, meaning you’ll get the guy who can afford the team, not necessarily one who is right for the team.
The fans would be the right owners and we’d like to see the Broncos give it a try.