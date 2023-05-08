The Parachute school district doesn’t plan to allow a Hispanic Grand Valley High School graduate to wear a sash, or stoll, adorned with symbols of both the U.S. and Mexican flags during her commencement ceremony on May 27.
District officials should reconsider in light of what’s coming.
On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis, fresh from signing Senate Bill 202 that guarantees Native American students the right to wear traditional regalia at graduation ceremonies, said First Amendment protections already exist “for all students who wish to display sacred symbols of faith or culture during a graduation ceremony that do not cause a substantial disturbance or materially interfere with the ceremony.”
If that’s not authoritative enough, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs — a member of the Latino Caucus whose district includes Parachute — said she plans to introduce a bill next year that makes heritage expression a right for all students at graduations.
This time next year, the Parachute school district may have to ditch its policy prohibiting symbols on gowns. It exists to promote unity among graduates, Jennifer Baugh, superintendent for Garfield County School District 16, wrote Friday in an email response to questions from The Colorado Sun.
To be fair, the district allows students to decorate the tops of their mortar boards. But that allowance for smaller displays of cultural pride is another argument for allowing Naomi Peña Villasano to wear her sash. The brother who gave it to her was allowed to wear one when he graduated from GVHS before the policy changed in 2020.
If you can wear a flag on your head, why can’t you wear one on your chest — especially when others have been allowed to?
Let’s not single out Garfield 16, however. Alex Sánchez, the president and CEO of Voces Unidas, an advocacy nonprofit, says, “This is not an isolated case by any means. That’s why it is so important.”
If it’s an issue statewide, lawmakers have already created the impetus to fix it. They can’t go out of their way to uphold the right of heritage expression for Native Americans and turn a blind eye to other groups.
Anyone who suspects this is some kind of “woke,” partisan scheme should ask Republican Matt Soper what he thinks. Soper backed Senate Bill 202 and “publicly stood up for a controversial mural depicting the Mexican and American flags when he was student body president in Delta in 2002,” according to the Colorado Sun. “He expressed disbelief that a school would deny students’ rights to express their cultural identity on ‘one of the most important days of their lives.’”
If we’re barreling toward a new standard under which individual districts won’t be able to impose limits, then Garfield 16 has a choice. It can cling stubbornly to existing policy, look small and petty and ruin an important milestone in a model student’s life.
Or it can read the room, recognize that change is inevitable and allow Naomi Peña Villasano to wear a sash that express her pride in both Mexico, her parents’ country of origin, and the United States, her country of birth.