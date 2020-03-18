On our website, The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of local eateries. We tell you whether they’re open or closed, if they deliver, offer take-out, curbside service or are selling gift cards.
Hours of operation are included.
Now that restaurants are not allowed to have sit-down dining for 30 days, many of them are just trying to rustle up enough business to be able to pay their employees.
We can help these local business stay afloat during an uncertain time. They were dealt a severe economic blow in the interest of the public good. That they weren’t shut down completely should offer some assurance that public health officials don’t consider eating prepared food an overwhelming risk for transmission of COVID-19. But if you’re concerned, consider buying a gift card at a local restaurant that can be used when life is less topsy-turvy.
We’ve entered a period of uncertainty where hoarding toilet paper is a show of how readily we’re putting our own interests first. We’re all in this together. We can show some kindness to those whose lives have been turned upside down by the safeguards that have been imposed to slow the spread of the virus. It’s more than just restaurant workers. Fitness trainers and yoga instructors, for example, are suddenly without a means to make money. Consider asking them to devise a workout you can do at home and pay them a generous consultation fee — anything to bridge the gap between now and when the government relief checks begin to arrive.