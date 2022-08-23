A creek and mesa in Delta County are going to be renamed as part of a state-wide effort to change potentially offensive place names, but the name a subcommittee of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is recommending makes little sense to us.

Delta County commissioners and students at Cedaredge High School have already made a recommendation for renaming Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta. The kids want to see the features renamed as Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, to get rid of names seen as offensive while taking note of the abundant adobe clay earth in that area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.