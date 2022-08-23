A creek and mesa in Delta County are going to be renamed as part of a state-wide effort to change potentially offensive place names, but the name a subcommittee of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is recommending makes little sense to us.
Delta County commissioners and students at Cedaredge High School have already made a recommendation for renaming Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta. The kids want to see the features renamed as Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, to get rid of names seen as offensive while taking note of the abundant adobe clay earth in that area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
The subcommittee is recommending naming the features Reparation Creek/Mesa.
We agree that these places should be renamed. There does seem to be evidence that Negro Creek/Mesa was named after a Black man who lived in the area.
Either way some have seen this name as offensive and the effort to rename them goes back years. There’s nothing wrong with that. Names change over time as our culture changes, but local names should also have a local connection.
What connection does the notion of reparations have with Delta County? The literal definition refers to monetary repayment or help to people who have been wronged. Whether you agree with this as a policy, it doesn’t have anything to do with this place in Delta County.
An older use of the word reparation means “the action of repairing something.” In that context it makes a little more sense in regards to the state’s effort to remove place names that are seen as harmful or offensive. That still isn’t specific to this place in Delta County.
A Sentinel reader recently made note of a reference in the book “Island in the Sky,” by the late author Muriel Marshall, about the Grand Mesa area. Marshall wrote that Negro Creek “is named for the black homesteader who laid up his stone cabin nearby. The Trapper, they called him.” Marshall didn’t give his name.
A way to repair the wrong of naming the area from the settler’s race would be to change it to his actual name. That would take research and effort to gain an understanding of the history of this area. That, apparently, wasn’t done.
Furthermore, this recommendation from the subcommittee, while potentially righting one wrong, is committing a new harm. That is to the Delta County students who went through a process and came up with a perfectly appropriate name.
Commissioner Don Suppes, who enlisted the help of the kids, objected to the process, but still found a silver lining.
“It was a good experience for the kids involved, and it was a good lesson for them in how the world of politics works,” Suppes said.
We, respectfully, disagree. This was not a good lesson in politics. It was a bad lesson.
Politics shouldn’t be about some higher committee overruling the local interest. These kids put thought into this name and they followed the process. The lesson should be that the experience leads to positive change — that with hard work comes efficacy.
Gov. Jared Polis can set this right. It is up to him to make a final recommendation to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which ultimately decides. He should side with the kids of Delta County and recommend Clay Creek/Mesa.