On Monday, University of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost made a compelling case for why the college football season should take place on schedule in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without a fall season, many players have no impetus to remain on campus this semester, where a rigorous testing regimen and access to medical care offer players a better chance to stay healthy than at home.
That argument wasn’t enough to sway the Big Ten conference to keep its season intact. On Tuesday the league announced it was postponing games to the spring. Same with the PAC-12.
The next day the Big 12 conference said it would play football, begging the question: Why the discrepancy?
Myocarditis may have much to do with it. It’s an inflammation of the heart muscle that can reduce the organ’s ability to pump, causing rapid or abnormal heartbeat. At least 15 Big Ten players have been left with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19, CBS Sports reported, citing a high-ranking source within the Big Ten.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Associated Press on Sunday there was “growing evidence” of concern over myocarditis. Yet the league is moving forward with fall football, believing it can be played safely. If not, it will change course.
Too bad for Frost’s Cornhuskers that Nebraska no longer plays in the Big 12. We’re inclined to agree with the coach that Division I football programs are uniquely suited to safeguard the health of players.
“The virus is going to be here whether we play or not,” Frost said during a press conference Monday. The university’s football program provides structure “where there’s testing, medical supervision, and where players have the motivation to make smart decisions to stay away from the virus because if they don’t, they’re going to lose what they love and lose the opportunity to play football.”
We lauded the Colorado High School Activities Association for pushing back high school football, but there are two major differences between high school and big-time college football. The first is testing capacity. High schools don’t have it. Division I colleges do. Which brings about the second point. An outbreak on a college team can be contained. A positive test would quarantine an athlete to a dorm room. They’re already removed from families. An asymptomatic high school player could infect family members and fellow students and never know he was positive.
That’s not to suggest that the welfare of Division I student athletes isn’t important. Myocarditis is nothing to sneeze at. But players run the risk of contracting COVID-19 anywhere. The point is that student-athletes can be protected just as well, if not better, than the average student on campus. Controls for a football team can be far more surgical and scientific than the blanket protocols to which the rest of society must resort.
The players overwhelmingly want to play. Football carries inherent risks to health. Players already make informed decisions to play knowing the risks of tearing an ACL, suffering a concussion or rupturing a spleen.
It’s unfortunate there’s no consensus on this issue. A full college season would be a welcome distraction from the pandemic and election-year politics. As it is, people are going to watch whatever games are allowed to be played because America loves college football.
There’s no right or wrong here, just some educated guesses. The Big 12 is either going to get through a season and make the Big Ten and PAC-12 look overly cautious or it’s going to suffer some outbreaks like Major League Baseball and have egg on its face.
But those MLB outbreaks were contained to the team and didn’t pose a threat to the general public. Given the tools at their disposal, we think college football players should be given a chance to play. If those tools fail, it’ll be a short season.