Joe Biden has been proclaimed the victor of the 2020 presidential election amid claims of ballot-counting treachery by the president and some of his loyal followers.
It bears mentioning that counting votes for days after the polls close on Election Day is neither unusual nor an indicator of malfeasance. If you’ve followed the near-constant coverage of vote tallies in the half-dozen states that were too close call, you’ve likely heard that some ballots (provisional, overseas and military) are nearly always counted late. This year the lag has been amplified by the huge number of mail-in ballots that were cast as a consequence of COVID-19.
Before Election Day, there were legal battles in several states to determine the parameters for voting during a pandemic. In North Carolina, for example, a federal appellate court ruled that mailed-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 — Election Day — should be accepted by the N.C. Board of Elections until Nov. 12.
There are no universal rules for voting in the United States. The nation’s founders left it up to the states to carry out free and fair elections as each saw fit, leading to a smorgasbord of rules and deadlines along with inevitable comparisons. How can we have such quick results in Colorado while Georgia is still counting?
Most often, the answer lies in early returns. If a candidate racks up a sizable lead — with a margin of victory bigger than the number of outstanding ballots — it’s an easy call. The tighter the race, the less margin to declare a winner without counting every single vote. That’s what happened (or is happening) in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Another important parameter is when states can begin counting ballots. In Colorado and many other states, counting occurs as ballots are received, although results are zealously guarded until polls close on Election Day, to ensure that early results do not influence voters who have not cast their ballots. However, some states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, are not allowed to begin tabulating ballots until Election Day, leading to a huge backlog of early ballots to be counted in addition to those cast on Election Day.
But the important point is that every valid ballot everywhere will be counted. The last thing any of us want or need is for there to be any lingering doubt about the legitimacy of this election. That’s what Vladimir Putin and other enemies of the United States want — for Americans to lose faith in the institutions that safeguard our democracy.
Therefore, we encourage election officials, attorneys general and secretaries of state to be overzealous in validating votes and certifying elections. To be sure, this happens anyway every time there’s a election — presidential or otherwise. But if the president and poll watchers have specific instances in which they think some kind of hanky panky occurred, election officials should be quick to accommodate an investigation. We need the certainty of knowing any and all misdeeds were taken seriously and either confirmed or refuted.
Whatever lawsuits the Trump legal team brings against state election boards should give us a clear picture of any alleged irregularities.
We’ve been living under a cloud of alleged voter fraud for so long that this country needs a thorough and transparent vetting of what just occurred so that we either reveal malfeasance or — more likely — re-establish faith in the integrity of our most precious institution.