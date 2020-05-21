In any given year, the Memorial Day weekend is a reminder to exercise some good judgment — behind the wheel, on the river or while camping.
The reason is pretty simple. It’s the first long weekend during warm weather. That means backyard barbecues with adult beverages, campfires and people looking to play on the water. Any of these activities can take a tragic turn.
The pandemic has added a twist. Because we’re in a phased-in reopening after a long stay-at-home period, people are itching to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen, go camping or float in rafts and innertubes down the river.
First and foremost, remember that we’re still supposed to be observing social distancing. That means keeping a 6-foot distance from people you don’t live with and congregating in groups of fewer than 10 people.
But beyond that, Memorial Day weekend carries the usual dangers. It’s high-water season. The spring runoff means the water is cold. The runoff also deposits debris into the main stems of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, which are popular with rafters.
On Thursday, the Sentinel’s Alex Zorn shared a message from search and rescue officials to would-be water recreationists: Easy on the alcohol and wear the proper equipment.
“We’re definitely seeing more people out in just the past two weeks recreating on the river,” said Clifton Fire Protection District Chief Charles Balke. “Our biggest concern is that we know people want to be out recreating and taking advantage of this great resource, but the undercurrents are extremely strong right now. We want to encourage everybody to wear the proper safety equipment.”
Search and rescue crews attended to seven people whose raft popped on the Colorado River on Thursday. Luckily all were wearing life jackets and no one was injured. But the incident underscores the importance of taking the proper precautions. Always wear a life jacket. Never take it off for any reason while on the river, including on unstable banks.
For those who prefer camping, please be aware it’s been a dry month. To reduce wildfire risk, public land officials, including those with the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, hope campers dispose of cigarettes in ashtrays, won’t leave their fire unattended, and avoid driving and parking on tall grass.
Finally, 75 law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in a high-visibility campaign to deter driving under the influence of alcohol. This heightened enforcement begins today and ends Tuesday.
One of the unexpected outcomes of COVID is that maybe we care more about people we don’t know. Please take care of yourself and those you love.