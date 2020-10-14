Mesa County residents would do well to ask which they prefer: personal freedom or economic freedom.
We need our COVID-19 numbers to go down or risk further tightening of restrictions that could weigh like an anchor on the local economy.
Wearing a mask when in close proximity to others remains the best option to minimize infection rates. We have a good example in our midst.
COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County are trending the wrong way — reaching heights that have forced public health officials to scale back the number of people who can congregate in any one indoor location.
But in the two areas where mask-wearing is absolutely enforced — on the Colorado Mesa University campus and within District 51 public schools — the virus continues to be managed well.
The local business community is doing its part to encourage mask wearing by posting signs saying masks are required to enter. But it’s a policy that’s difficult to enforce. Every week we receive letters from citizens troubled by the numbers of maskless people they see wandering through stores.
But even this doesn’t appear to be a significant contributor to the spread of cases. Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the biggest problem is individuals who are experiencing symptoms and going to work or out to gatherings.
“Our next marketing campaigns are going to be focused around individuals, because what we’re finding is that it is people who are sick and going places, going into group-type settings, that’s where we’re seeing the biggest impact.”
Mesa County has consistently seen double-digit positive tests for the last several weeks. The number of cases per 100,000 residents is well above the rate the current variance requires.
That’s why public health officials have reduced the number of people allowed to gather in one place to 300 or 50% capacity, whichever is lower.
It’s not just Mesa County that’s seeing an uptick in cases. The governor extended a statewide mask order over the weekend and expressed alarm that the positivity rate in the state now exceeds 5%, which is the number the World Health Organization identifies with an active outbreak.
Thankfully, our local positivity rate is much lower. But the winter flu season, when more people are indoors and in which coronavirus can spread more rapidly, is quickly approaching.
It can be difficult to differentiate between influenza and COVID-19. If there was ever a year to get a flu shot, this is it. It will help the medical community better navigate what promises to be a confusing time.
Mask up. Wash your hands. If you feel under the weather, stay home or get tested and avoid meeting with people until you know for certain whether you’re infectious.