It was exciting watching the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with our American athletes ready to represent the nation as they compete for gold medals.
Among those representing the U.S. is Grand Junction’s own Joanne Reid, who will compete in the biathlon. We should all be cheering her on!
Colorado has had an interesting history with the Olympics. Of course the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center is located in Colorado Springs, along with many of the national governing bodies for the various Olympic sports. Despite this strong connection to the games a Colorado city has never hosted a winter Olympics.
Of course, Denver is famous (or notorious depending who you ask) for being the only city to reject the games after having been awarded the right to host. Other cities, like Boston, have balked at hosting the games, but it was not after they were successful in their bid.
If you weren’t around for the brouhaha back in the 1970s when Denver was planning to host the 1976 Winter Olympics, we suggest seeking out a recently published Washington Post article that details the history.
There were many reasons why Colorado voters in 1972 decided to halt public funding for the games back then, from perceived mismanagement to poor planning and environmental concerns.
Of course, because of that vote here we are 50 years later having never hosted a Winter Olympics. We find that odd considering Colorado is world famous for our amazing winter recreation.
On top of that, with the effects of climate change Colorado’s snowpack may be more resilient than even some recent winter hosts. By the end of the century, nine of the past 21 Winter Olympic cities might not be cold enough to host some of the outdoor events, according to a recent Canadian study.
“There are already changes in snowfall and precipitation types, snow versus rain,” Twila Moon, a research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Colorado told the Los Angeles Times. “Those changes have been seen very widely across the globe.”
Given the time since that last bid and the fact that there will be fewer cities able to host the winter games in the future, we think it is time for Coloradans to reconsider whether they want the Olympics to come to town.
If done right we think it could be a great way to showcase the entire state and our varied landscapes and recreation options. Rather than a city, make it a state-wide event spreading events out from the Front Range to the mountains to the Western Slope.
We’d even suggest Grand Mesa as a superb location to host the Nordic events, but apparently that event is restricted to lower elevations. Who knows, maybe that rule could be revised to allow for the mesa to be used.
Either way this is something the people of this state would need to get behind. Perhaps it’s time to go to the voters again with a question on whether to bid on the honor. There’s no harm in asking. Again.
And it should be said that an apology would go a long way. We should acknowledge that we were wrong five decades ago.
Yes, there are plenty of reasons people give to not do it. It would bring in more people, which those on the crowded Front Range might not appreciate. It’s costly. Many cities that host the games lose money, though not all. Salt Lake City, which hosted the 2002 games, supposedly came out in the black.
Still there is prestige and bragging rights around hosting the Olympics. We’d like to see what that would look like for Colorado.