On the opposing page, we’ve reprinted Edgar Allan Poe’s classic short story, “The Masque of the Red Death,” in its entirety.
Poe’s works are in the public domain. His writing career spanned a period of American history before copyright laws were firmly established. He is considered the first well-known American writer to earn a living through writing alone — which condemned him to a life defined by poverty and alcoholism.
Most of us are familiar with Poe’s writing style. He has been a staple of high school American literature classes for decades. Chances are you’ve read the poems “The Raven” or “Annabel Lee,” or the short stories “The Cask of Amantillado,” or “The Tell-Tale Heart,” even if you don’t remember them.
“The Masque of the Red Death” is considered an allegory, even though Poe was said to hate that particular literary device. An allegory is a narrative in which a character, place or event is used to deliver a broader message about real-world issues and occurrences.
Poe (1809-1849) was also a leading satirist of his age. In pre-Civil War America, “The Masque of the Red Death” functioned as social commentary on par with today’s “The Onion.” An equivalent Onion headline might be: “Man practices social distancing with 1,000 of his closest friends and wonders how he got deadly virus.”
Poe’s satire was decidedly less pointed or amusing. Works with obvious meanings, he wrote, cease to be art. So, he imbued his stories and poems with imagery and symbolism that are open to interpretation.
Poe wrote “The Masque of the Red Death” at a time when tuberculosis was the scourge of the day (and killed his wife). But the story itself seems to refer to some type of hemorrhagic fever — the Red Death — that swept through the countryside in a feudal age when aristocrats could take refuge inside walled estates.
We can read this story as an allegory about time waiting for no man — the powerlessness of humans to evade the grip of death. But within the story are parallels to today’s COVID-19 virus.
We share “The Masque of the Red Death” not to frighten, but to remind our readers that humanity has dealt with viral and bacterial “plagues” throughout the ages. It’s remarkable that Poe wrote something in 1842 that so presciently captured life during the pandemic in 2020.
No amount of wealth or hubris can inoculate against a novel virus. Prince Prospero’s hoarding of resources for his wealthy friends didn’t save them.
What can save us is taking the proper precautions — staying home, wearing face coverings in public, washing hands, limiting our exposure to others (for their sake as well as ours) — and doing what we can, safely, to assist others.
Gov. Polis said the Grim Reaper, not law enforcement, would enforce the stay-at-home order. He could have referenced “The Masque of the Red Death” instead. Enjoy.