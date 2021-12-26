Earlier this week we passed the shortest day of the year when the length of the day was just nine hours, 25 minutes and 20 seconds long.
We’ve only gained a few seconds of daylight since then, but soon it will be minutes and before long hours and we’ll be skiing or riding or just enjoying a winter day under the warm Colorado sun.
Keep in mind during these still long cold nights that we have turned the corner and our days are getting brighter.
It’s no coincidence that many religions and cultures have celebrations around this time of year. It can be hard for people suffering a loss or difficult time in their lives at any time of year, but the change of season and shortening days can add to that difficulty.
Many of those religions celebrate the coming of more light either literally or figuratively, as Christians do when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Light of the World. Gathering with family to celebrate and share gifts is a wonderful tradition and timed to lift our spirits during a literal dark time.
This year, like last year, has been particularly difficult for many people with the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic issues. This fall our community experienced a significant surge in cases and deaths. We know there will be many families grieving this year.
While we’re coming through a dark time, we do feel like we’re rounding a corner and brighter days are ahead of us.
While our vaccination rate is still low and lags behind the rest of the country, it is slowly ticking up, now at 52%, according to Mesa County Public Health. Our positivity rate has fallen below 5% and our seven day average cases are well below where they were a month ago.
We still face uncertainty with holiday travel, family gatherings and the new omicron variant potentially leading to another surge. However, we’re hopeful at this time that we’re nearing at least a lull in the COVID storm, if our case trends follow last year’s pattern.
Likewise our economy is continuing a strong recovery. Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for business and government relations at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, presented his annual economic outlook at a recent event and said that the region’s economy is in good health and growth is anticipated, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“We’ve got tremendous tailwinds helping us in the next year,” Wobbekind said.
We’ve also been fortunate to have a community that has been open for business and commerce for most of last year without capacity restrictions or mask requirements. We think everyone should remain cautious and wear a mask when in close contact with people, but we’re also happy to be more open than in many other parts of the country.
We also still have our friends and families in the community that we’re thankful to be able to spend this time of year with. We hope you have had a merry Christmas, happy holidays and are heading into the new year expecting a brighter 2022.