Later this week the state Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on a bill that seeks to keep horses in Colorado from being slaughtered for human consumption. We think the goal of mitigating a trade in American horsesfor slaughtered is a good one, even if we have some concerns about how this particular bill would work.

The bill would make it illegal in part to buy or sell a horse, mule or burro if a person knew or reasonably should have known the animal would be killed for use for human consumption, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. Violating the law would be a misdemeanor punishable by a mandatory minimum $1,000 fine, and any subsequent violation within a 10-year period would be a felony punishable with a minimum $5,000 fine.