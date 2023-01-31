Later this week the state Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on a bill that seeks to keep horses in Colorado from being slaughtered for human consumption. We think the goal of mitigating a trade in American horsesfor slaughtered is a good one, even if we have some concerns about how this particular bill would work.
The bill would make it illegal in part to buy or sell a horse, mule or burro if a person knew or reasonably should have known the animal would be killed for use for human consumption, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. Violating the law would be a misdemeanor punishable by a mandatory minimum $1,000 fine, and any subsequent violation within a 10-year period would be a felony punishable with a minimum $5,000 fine.
The law also would require that notice of the crime of unlawful equine slaughter be given at livestock auctions and on bills of sale.
Roland Halpern, executive director of Colorado Voters for Animals, in a recent conversation with our editorial board, said that it’s presently illegal for horses to be slaughtered for human consumption in the United States.
In 2007, Congress eliminated funding for Department of Agriculture horse meat inspectors, which Halpern said shut down the three plants in the country that were still slaughtering horses. The concern for horse activists now is domestic horses that are being shipped to Mexico and Canada for slaughter for human consumption.
It is concerning that there is a market for Colorado horses to be slaughtered in foreign countries, and we think steps should be taken to stop the exporting of horses for human consumption. The way these horses are transported and slaughtered does seem inhumane to us. Thankfully the market is already shrinking.
Scott Beckstead with Animal Wellness Action said that in the mid-1990s 350,000 American horses were being slaughtered domestically and in Canada and Mexico. In 2021, just over 23,000 were shipped to Canada and Mexico for slaughter, and he believes the number for last year was even lower, he said.
“For those of us who love horses, it’s a very positive trend,” he said.
We agree. But if the number is shrinking, do we really need a new law forbidding the shipment of Colorado horses to foreign slaughterhouses? Maybe, maybe not.
We are concerned the proposed law may be difficult to actually enforce. It will take a lot of investigative resources to identify people in violation of this law and prove they were violating it knowingly. We also worry that this will lead to more horses being abandoned, though supporters say there are enough homes and shelters to take in horses that would have been slaughtered.
We think fewer horses being slaughtered is a good goal and some provisions of this bill would likely be at least partially effective in accomplishing that. We’re just not 100% sold that we have the resources to actually enforce the proposed law or to provide homes for all these horses.
What we’d like to see is a larger effort to reduce the number of horses bred, which would limit the availability of horses for slaughter, and to ensure there are enough homes or sanctuaries available to house the horses we already have.