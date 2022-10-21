A trio of changes to Colorado’s liquor laws are on the ballot this year that will have serious implications for both liquor stores and grocery stores if passed. We think it’s a mixed bag.

Propositions 124, 125 and 126 all have to do with the licensing and sale of liquor across the state. They would increase the number of liquor store locations allowed for retail license holders, allow wine sales in grocery stores and give third-party apps the ability to deliver liquor.