A trio of changes to Colorado’s liquor laws are on the ballot this year that will have serious implications for both liquor stores and grocery stores if passed. We think it’s a mixed bag.
Propositions 124, 125 and 126 all have to do with the licensing and sale of liquor across the state. They would increase the number of liquor store locations allowed for retail license holders, allow wine sales in grocery stores and give third-party apps the ability to deliver liquor.
The three ballot measures have been getting lumped together, but they’re each distinct and deserve to be considered individually.
Proposition 124
This proposition increases the number of retail locations an owner with a retail liquor license can have. It would go from the currently allowed three stores to eight. The number would increase over time and eventually unlimited locations would be allowed in 2037.
This is being proposed to give parity to retail liquor stores with grocery stores that have a pharmacy liquor license. Those stores can have eight locations currently, which are set to increase over time, until 2037 when they could have unlimited locations.
We think giving retail stores parity with grocery stores on the number of locations makes sense, but frankly we’d prefer the law move in the other direction, limiting liquor sale locations for grocery stores. Unfortunately that’s not on the ballot and current law will eventually allow grocery stores to have unlimited liquor sales locations.
Those opposing this measure argue that limiting liquor retail locations protects smaller liquor stores that can’t or don’t want to expand from larger national liquor store chains. We have some sympathy for that argument, but with grocery stores set to have unlimited locations, we feel that argument is somewhat moot.
Ultimately parity between retail liquor stores and grocery stores seems reasonable to us, we just wish that parity was gained by limiting grocery store liquor sales locations rather than expanding retail locations.
Proposition 125
Grocery stores gained the ability to sell full-strength beer at any store location a few years ago and now they want to sell wine, too. We see how this might be convenient for shoppers, but it would just cause further harm to our local liquor stores.
The decision to allow full-strength beer sales already hit liquor stores hard. Adding wine so soon after that change is adding insult to injury. We think it would lead to locally owned businesses closing while sending profits to the big grocery store chains.
We’re also skeptical that this would help Colorado wineries. We’re proud of the wine industry here in Mesa County and want to see what is best for them, as well. Some Colorado wines might benefit from grocery sales, but we think this would primarily be the larger producers. We think liquor stores are better equipped to showcase a wide range of Colorado wine than grocery stores.
We see this proposition as primarily benefiting the larger grocery store chains, which may get larger still if the reported Kroger merger is allowed to go forward. Our local stores are the ones that will be hurt, so we urge voters to oppose this ballot measure.
Proposition 126
For those who don’t want to go to any retail outlet to purchase liquor, Proposition 126 would allow an expansion of liquor delivery options, including through third party apps.
This measure seems reasonable to us. Liquor delivery is currently allowed from liquor stores with their own employees. Opening it up to allow third-party apps to deliver liquor could make delivery an option for smaller stores that might not have the resources to offer delivery on their own.
The primary concern with this proposal is that under current law, delivery is only allowed if you have a liquor license. There are a number of requirements under state law to ensure delivery isn’t made to minors. All those requirements will be made of third-party drivers as well, but the threat of losing a liquor license is gone.
We see how this concerns opponents of this measure, but we think the state has the enforcement tools to make sure this service isn’t accessed by underage Coloradans. We think this benefits consumers and opens up delivery for every liquor store, not just larger ones. We encourage voters to consider voting in favor of this ballot measure.